Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- As the major league season enters its final month, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu continues to burnish his credentials as favorite for American League Rookie of the Year honors.

But he hit a little bump on Friday with two errors in a 7-1 loss to the Tigers.

Coming into the game White Sox manager Robin Ventura praised Abreu’s defensive development.

“The improvement that he’s had since spring has been footwork, glove-wise and he’s just has more confidence,” Ventura said.

After the game he joked about jinxing Abreu.

“As soon as you talk about it something’s going to happen,” Ventura said. “It was an off night.”

But one bad night hardly makes a season and Abreu has been most noted this year for his bat. The 27-year-old Cuban leads the American League with 97 RBIs, is tied for second with 33 home runs and ranks fifth with a .312 batting average.

If he continues at his current offensive pace, Abreu could be the first rookie in history to finish in the top five of all three Triple Crown categories.

He entered Friday needing just three RBIs to become the fourth White Sox rookie to record 100 in one season, joining Smead Jolley (114 in 1930), Zeke Bonura (110 in 1934) and Ron Kittle (100 in 1983).

Abreau would be the first White Sox rookie of the year since Ozzie Guillen in 1985.

RECORD: 60-74

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Game 1 -- Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 15-4, 3.13 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 10-3, 203 ERA), 12:10 p.m.; Game 2 -- Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, MLB debut) at White Sox (Chris Bassitt, MLB debut), 6:10 p.m.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll (5-9) suffered his third loss in his last four starts as he worked five innings. He gave up seven runs (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out two. But Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter was still impressed with the White Sox right-hander. “Carroll got some good sink on his ball, good movement on his ball,” Hunter said. “We just tried to get it up and do something with it.”

--LF Alejandro De Aza collected his 500th career in dramatic fashion with a one-out double down the right-field line in the second inning. De Aza tried to stretch the hit into a triple but was thrown out by Tigers right fielder Torri Hunter.

--LHP Chris Sale (10-3, 2.03) makes his 22nd start of the season and 14th at home in the opener of a split doubleheader at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. It’s his second start of the season against the Tigers. Sale tops the American League in ERA, is second in strikeouts per nine innings pitch (10.46), tied for second in opponents’ average (.201) and fifth in complete games (tied, two). He did not figure in his last start on Aug. 24 at the Yankees, allowing four unearned runs on four hits over 6.0 innings pitched.

--RHP Chris Bassitt is scheduled to make his major league debut for the White Sox in Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. game in an expected call up from Double-A Birmingham. It will give White Sox fans an early look at a prospect who was expected to be called up in September anyway. Bassitt was 3-1 at Birmingham in six starts with a 1.56 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gets stronger as he goes along. You have to take advantage of it early.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on Detroit starter Justin Verlander who handcuffed the White Sox after giving up a first-inning run on Friday night.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Moises Sierra (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 25.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

