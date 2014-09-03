Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chicago White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers is making a habit of killing the Minnesota Twins this season.

On Tuesday, Flowers homered twice -- the first multi-homer game of his career -- while leading the White Sox to a 6-3 win at Target Field.

In 14 games against the Twins this season, Flowers is hitting .349 with four homers and 10 RBIs. The home run number is one-third of his season total.

Flowers’ first home run Tuesday changed the game. Twins left-hander Tommy Milone cruised through the first five hitters of the game. However, a two-out walk in front of Flowers gave the six-year veteran a chance.

Flowers came through in a big way, hammering a 3-1 fastball from Milone over the wall in left-center field 416 feet.

“I’ll take it,” Flowers said. “We did a pretty good job of taking advantage of situations.”

It is a career year for Flowers, once among the top prospects in the White Sox’s system. After playing in 84 games a year ago, hitting 10 homers but only driving in 24 and batting only .195, Flowers is establishing himself as a potential building block for the rebuilding White Sox. His .240 average is well above the best mark of his previous five major league seasons, .213 in 2012. The 12 homers already are a career best, as are the 45 RBIs.

Flowers went over the 400-plate-appearance mark for the season Tuesday. He has appeared in 115 games, already 31 more than last season.

There still are things to improve on, but it appears Flowers, at age 28, finally turned a corner in his development.

All it took was an opportunity to play every day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-75

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-9, 4.88 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 0-4, 10.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Bassitt pitched in one game for the White Sox previously this season, taking the loss and allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks in a start Saturday against Detroit. Bassitt will make an occasional spot start in September.

--RHP Scott Carroll was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Carroll is 5-9 in 22 games (16 starts) with the White Sox this season, compiling an ERA of 5.07. He is expected to provide long-relief and an occasional spot start for Chicago in September.

--OF Jordan Danks was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Danks was hitting .190 entering play Tuesday in 33 games with Chicago this season and provides depth at all three outfield positions. Danks walked in his only plate appearance Tuesday after entering for Adam Eaton following his ejection from the game in the sixth inning.

--C Josh Phegley was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Phegley hasn’t played in the big leagues this season, but he appeared in 65 games in 2013, hitting .206 with four homers. Phegley hit .274 with 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 107 games with Charlotte.

--LHP Eric Surkamp was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Surkamp has appeared in 24 games, all out of the bullpen, for the White Sox this season, compiling a 1-0 record with a 6.46 ERA, including a scoreless inning Tuesday against Minnesota. He will provide the Sox with additional relief help.

--INF Marcus Semien was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Semien has seen substantial playing time with Chicago this season with 170 at-bats over 44 games. Semien, who can play all over the infield, went 1-for-5 Tuesday starting at third base. He is hitting .218.

--OF Michael Taylor had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and made his White Sox debut, starting in left field. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk. Taylor appeared in a total of 26 games for the Oakland A’s the past three seasons, hitting .135 with one homer and one RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You see the kind of power he has, even going the other way. It’s nice to see him swinging it. When he hits it, he gets on it and can hit it a long way.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on DH Dayan Viciedo, who hit the game-winning home run to lead off the 10th inning Tuesday in Chicago’s 6-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor