Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- Before his final game in Minnesota, the Twins held an on-field ceremony honoring White Sox infielder Paul Konerko. They will admit that the honor was bestowed for two reasons: 1) Konerko has been a worthy adversary, tormenting the Twins for most of his 16 seasons in Chicago, and 2) they’re happy to not have to face him anymore.

“He’s a guy that’s up there with anyone as far as how much I respect him, and playing against him,” said Twins All-Star closer Glen Perkins. “You don’t feel as bad giving up a hit or a home run against him because of the way he carries himself. How he’s been as a competitor is something everyone can strive to be.”

Twins manager Ron Gardenhire presented Konerko with a $10,000 check for a charity that helps foster children in Chicago and a vintage 2005 bottle of wine, bottled the year Konerko captained the White Sox to the World Series title.

“It’s definitely flattering,” Konerko said. “I don’t think it’s something you look for as a player, but it’s definitely a classy move on their part. It’s kind of weird. It definitely makes you feel good that an opposing team recognizes that you played for a long time and did something in the game.”

Gardenhire said he always admired Konerko for playing with class, but at the same time hated to see him come to the plate against the Twins.

RECORD: 63-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 11-3, 2.11 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 2-3, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Jose Abreu’s single in the fifth inning extended his current hitting streak to 13 games. He has had three hitting streaks of 12 games or more in his rookie season.

--LHP John Danks has lost more games to Minnesota than any other opponent, going 7-13 vs. the Twins since 2007. He is now 0-4 with three no-decisions in his past seven starts.

--LF Dayan Viciedo’s home run was his third in Chicago’s past four games. He had three of the White Sox’ four RBIs on Wednesday.

--LHP Scott Snodgress made his MLB debut in the sixth inning on Wednesday, allowing a pair of runs in 2/3 innings of work. He was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 31. He split 21 starts between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte, going 6-8 with a 4.01 ERA and was 0-1 in eight relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s had a great year. He can be in there with anybody as far as Cy Young stuff. If we had finished with a better record, I‘m sure people would be talking about him. But as far as stats and what he’s done this year, he’s up there with anybody in every category.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura on LHP Chris Sale, who takes an 11-3 record into Chicago’s Friday game in Cleveland.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor