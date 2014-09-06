Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Chicago White Sox’s season is winding down, and so is Paul Konerko’s career. The veteran first baseman is in the final month of his outstanding career, but he’s going to have to sit out a few games before he plays his final game.

Konerko was not in the lineup for the White Sox’ 2-1 loss to Cleveland in 10 innings on Friday. He is not expected to play in the two remaining games of their weekend series either. The 38-year-old Konerko is sidelined with a broken bone in his left hand.

Konerko injured the hand during a play at first base in Tuesday’s game against Minnesota. Konerko is able to play as soon as the pain subsides, but that is going to take a few days.

“He’s not real happy because this is a bad time for it to happen,” said manager Robin Ventura. “It is Paul Konerko Month, after all. It’s painful, but the trainers have told him he can’t do any more damage to it by playing. As soon as the pain becomes manageable, he’ll resume baseball activities, but it will probably take a week.”

Konerko, who needs one more home run to tie Jason Giambi (440) for 41st place on the all-time list, is the White Sox career leader in total bases, and he ranks second in home runs, RBIs and games played. In 74 games this year Konerko is hitting .220 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 7-10, 3.44) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-9, 2.58)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu was 2-for-4 Friday, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. It’s his third streak of at least 14 games this season. He also had streaks of 21 and 18 games. In his current streak Abreu is batting .510 (25-for-49) with two home runs and 10 RBIs. He needs one more RBI to become the fourth rookie in White Sox history to have a 100 RBIs season. The others were Smead Jolly in 1930, Zeke Bonura in 1934 and Ron Kittle in 1983.

--1B Paul Konerko will not play in the three-game series in Cleveland due to a broken bone in his hand. “He’s not real happy because this is a bad time for it to happen,” said manager Robin Ventura. “It is Paul Konerko Month, after all. It’s painful, but the trainers have told him he can’t do any more damage to it by playing. As soon as the pain becomes manageable, he’ll resume baseball activities, but it will probably take a week.”

--LHP Chris Sale pitched six strong innings Friday, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk. He threw 98 pitches, only his third sub-100-pitch start of the season. Sale has a 1.40 ERA in nine road starts this season.

--SS Alexei Ramirez was removed from Friday’s game after getting hit in the left foot by a pitch from LHP T.J. House in the fifth inning. No X-rays were necessary, and Ramirez’s status is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I understand what’s going on, and I agree with it.” - White Sox LHP Chris Sale on the decision to remove him from Friday’s game after 98 pitches to prevent damage.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko has a broken bone in his left hand that will keep him out of the three-game series in Cleveland Sept.5-7. He is expected to play again this season.

--SS Alexei Ramirez was removed from the Sept. 5 game in the fifth inning after getting hit in the left foot by a pitch. No X-rays were necessary, and Ramirez’s status is day-to-day.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor