Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Chicago White Sox completed a dismal weekend in Cleveland with a 2-0 loss to the Indians on Sunday. The White Sox, who have lost four in row, were swept in the three game series in Cleveland. Making matters even more frustrating for manager Robin Ventura was that the team’s pitching was very good in the series.

White Sox pitchers only gave up seven runs in the three games. The problem, however, is that the White Sox hitters only scored two runs in 27 innings in the series. As a team the White Sox hit .180 in the three games.

“Their pitching all three nights was great,” said Ventura. “Today that kid (right-hander Carlos Carrasco) was great. He had great stuff, he had a lot of life on his fastball. He’s throwing up there at 97, 98 and his breaking stuff was great. You could see by some of the swings the movement that he had. He was fantastic. Hits were hard to come by on both sides.”

The White Sox was struggling even bore they reached Cleveland. They have scored a total of 12 runs in five September games, and they scored three runs or fewer in eight of their last 13 games in the month of August.

In the three games of the Cleveland series, rookie first baseman Jose Abreu had just one hit in his last 10 at-bats. Third baseman and cleanup hitter Conor Gillaspie was 2-for-9 in the three games, and outfielder Avisail Garcia, another middle of the order hitter, was 1-for-8 in the series.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-79

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-8, 3.25 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-9, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll pitched seven strong inning Sunday, but still got tagged with the loss in a 2-0 loss to Cleveland. Carroll gave up two runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk in seven innings, but still saw his record fall to 5-10. “Being on the losing end is never fun, but I was able to command both of my breaking balls, so if I can do that I feel like I can get good results,” said Carroll.

--1B Andy Wilkins’ double in the fifth inning Sunday was his first major league hit. At Triple-A Charlotte this year, Wilkins hit .293 with 30 home runs and 85 RBIs.

--OF Adam Eaton is hitting .386 in his last 34 games. That has raised his batting average from .265 to .303. During that stretch Eaton has 16 multi-hit games.

--RHP Hector Noesi will start Monday night vs. Oakland. Over his last six starts Noesi is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA, and he has had success during his career vs. the A‘s. In eight career appearances vs. Oakland he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko has a broken bone in his left hand that will keep him out of the three-game series in Cleveland Sept. 5-7. He is expected to play again this season.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor