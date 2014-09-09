Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu’s home-run rate is down quite a bit since the All-Star break, but the Chicago White Sox aren’t all that concerned.

The 27-year old Cuban rookie first baseman has hit only four homers in 45 games since the break, but he’s also raised his batting average and most secondary statistics significantly in that time frame.

Either way, the White Sox aren’t sweating it.

“No concerns about that,” general manager Rick Hahn said Monday, prior to Chicago’s 5-4 win in 12 innings to start a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field against the Oakland Athletics. “I think he continues to be a very effective offensive weapon even without the long ball. I don’t know if he still leads the (American League) in slugging percentage or not. He’s toward the top or he was toward the top. Any slowing down in that production he’s ramped up in other ways.”

That’s putting it mildly.

Abreu has hit .365 since the break, driven in 26 runs and scored 22.

“No matter what happens the rest of the season, he has had such a fantastic rookie campaign and he gives us all real tangible reasons for optimism going forward,” Hahn said. “We couldn’t have asked for more from him this year, no matter what happens this point going forward.”

Abreu has 33 homers and 99 RBIs in his first season in the majors and he’s raised his overall batting average from the .270s to a robust .317 despite an 0-for-5 performance Monday. Manager Robin Ventura has used Abreu as his designated hitter more since the trade of former DH Adam Dunn to Oakland a little more than a week ago, trying to get him a little rest in the stretch run of the longest season he’s ever played.

Abreu’s hitting hasn’t really suffered while being the DH, but Ventura will likely get him back on the field sometime in the near future. As for his hitting, the White Sox’s skipper isn’t upset with the lack of power.

“There’s a part of him where average is important, too, and there is a learning process,” Ventura said. “Early on, people were pounding him inside, thinking he couldn’t hit a ball inside. It’s evolved throughout the year, his swing and learning what they’re trying to do to him. He wants to be a home-run hitter that also hits for average. I think him becoming a guy that can stay inside the baseball, the great hitters can all stay inside of the baseball and he’s one of those. Home runs might not be at the pace that they were earlier, but he’s still a great hitter and you want him at the plate when anything’s on the line.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-79

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 13-10, 2.54 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-10, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (9-10, 5.12 ERA) is looking to even his record when he takes the mound for the White Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Danks has struggled in his home ballpark of late. He holds an 0-2 record with a 9.00 ERA in his past four starts at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks is 6-2 with a 2.33 ERA in 10 career starts against Oakland, but took the loss May 12 in his most recent outing -- allowing three runs on six hits in six innings.

--RHP Hector Noesi continued to impress for the White Sox in his start Monday night against the Oakland Athletics. Noesi allowed back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to account for all three runs he allowed, but was in control for the rest of his outing. He lasted 6 1/3 innings, walked just one and struck out four, taking a no-decision. Since the All-Star break, Noesi is 5-2 with a 3.93 ERA in 10 starts. Seven of those outings qualified as quality starts and Chicago, which won 5-4 in 12 innings on Monday, has gone 8-2 in those games.

--RF Avisail Garcia is hitting just .226 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 20 starts for the White Sox since returning from a four-month stint on the disabled list for a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Manager Robin Ventura said it’s important for Garcia to turn things around in the final weeks of the regular season. “I think he needs to be able to adjust to it,” Ventura said Monday, prior to a 5-4 White Sox win in 12 innings against the Oakland Athletics. “Hopefully he can. He did that early in the year also, seeing right out of the gate how they were going to pitch to him.”

--1B/DH Jose Abreu has hit just four home runs for the White Sox since the All-Star break, after slugging 29 in the season’s first half. The Cuban-born rookie’s power outage has been covered up by impressive secondary numbers -- including a .365 average in those 45 games. Abreu, who went 0-for-5 in Chicago’s 5-4 win in 12 innings Monday night against the Oakland A‘s, is hitting .317 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs for the season. He’s the only player in the majors this season with three hitting streaks of 14-plus games.

--3B Conor Gillaspie hit clean-up for the White Sox on Monday in a 5-4 win in 12 innings to start a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. That’s the spot that had been filled primarily by former White Sox DH Adam Dunn, who was traded to Oakland nine days ago. Gillaspie, who only had six home runs coming into the game, went 1-for-4 and slugged his seventh homer to tie the game 3-3 in the sixth. Manager Robin Ventura said Gillaspie is his team’s best “protection” for rookie 1B/DH Jose Abreu while facing right-handed pitchers, which is why he hit fourth Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You always want to win. It’s not fun losing. That road trip (we just had) will tell you enough about that. It’s definitely not fun. You always go home happy when you win. When you lose, you’re never happy. If you’re 4-for-4 and you lose, it’s not a good day, so we always come in here to win.” - White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers, who hit a game-tying homer in the ninth and a game-winning homer in the 12th in Chicago’s 5-4 victory over Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken bone in left hand) did not play Sept. 3-7. He is expected to play again this season.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor