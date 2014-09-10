Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Hector Noesi came to the Chicago White Sox as a waiver claim in late April, a week after they tagged him for seven runs in a relief appearance for the Texas Rangers.

The hard throwing right-hander made quite an impression ever since, taking the instruction of White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper and turning himself into a likely member of the starting rotation next season.

Noesi, one of just two right-handers in Chicago’s current rotation configuration, has lowered his ERA more than seven full points since the Sox took a chance on him -- dropping from 11.74 to 4.69 now. He’s gone from long reliever to a rotation regular and it doesn’t appear to be a fluke.

“He came in as the long guy,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field, prior to a 11-2 defeat against the Oakland Athletics. “I think the first time he went out (to start) it was about four innings. You were hoping for four innings. Now, you really see him advancing and just the kinds of strides that he’s made since we got him, he’s made quite an impact. He’s placed himself in a spot you didn’t foresee him being in.”

That’s especially true of late. Since the All-Star break, Noesi is 5-2 with a 3.93 ERA in 10 starts. Seven of those outings were quality starts and Chicago has gone 8-2 in those games as a team. Noesi has definitely opened some eyes and now has people wondering if he can be the kind of innings-eating righty the White Sox will need to pair with high-end left-handed starters like Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and, possibly, top prospect Carlos Rodon.

“You hope so,” Ventura said. “He throws free and easy, so that’s another part of watching him pitch is it doesn’t look max effort. He’s pretty fluid when he throws it, he’s got some zip on it and he’s been able to really get better at the secondary pitches, which he didn’t really have when we first got him.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-80

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-5, 3.70 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-1, 7.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt (0-1, 7.36 ERA) will make his second start in the major leagues for the White Sox on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. It will be the third appearance for the rookie, who allowed a run in one inning for his first career relief appearance Sept. 3 at the Minnesota Twins. Bassitt’s major league debut happened Aug. 30 against the Detroit Tigers and he took the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

--LHP John Danks didn’t get much help from the defense behind him nor the offense in taking a loss Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, who beat the White Sox 11-2 in the second game of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Aided by four White Sox errors, the A’s scored four runs off Danks (two earned) in his six-inning outing. Danks allowed two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Otherwise, he was pretty good, striking out three and walking only one. Danks is now 0-5 with a 7.01 ERA in his past eight starts.

--RHP Hector Noesi appears to be close to securing a spot in the White Sox’s rotation next season. He’s certainly impressed manager Robin Ventura since coming to Chicago off a waiver claim in late April. He’s lowered his ERA seven full points in that time and he’s gone 5-2 with a 3.93 ERA in his past 10 starts. “Now, you really see him advancing and just the kinds of strides that he’s made since we got him, he’s made quite an impact,” Ventura said. “He’s placed himself in a spot you didn’t foresee him being in.”

--1B Paul Konerko is being monitored closely while he receives treatment on a broken bone in his left hand. He still hopes to return to the field in his final season, but first needs to get the pain in his hand to a level that will allow him to take full swings. “I‘m going by how painful it is for him,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday. “He’s going to let me know when he can start swinging and doing things. Right now, we’re just treating it as much as you can and getting it back to a point where he can start swinging a bat.”

--LF Michael Taylor is now 28 and well past the stage of being a highly-regarded top prospect. Still, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound outfielder now has a chance to catch the eye of White Sox brass while playing in the big leagues for the final month of the season. Chicago will likely have a need to fill in left field, where Taylor is playing, so he’ll get a chance to show what he can do there. Taylor went 1-for-2 and scored a run from first base off a double in Chicago’s 11-2 loss Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics. “I’ve seen guys that it’s clicked in late (in their development), who have played quite a few years after,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You never know when that’s going to happen. It can happen, so that’s why you take an extra look at a guy like Michael.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know what, you just have to move on. There are some plays I should have made. I didn’t make ‘em. We had a tough night tonight, so that’s it.” -- White Sox INF Marcus Semien, who was charged with three of the errors in a loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken bone in left hand) did not play Sept. 3-8. He is expected to play again this season.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor