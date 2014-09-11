Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Paul Konerko is targeting the final road trip of the season for his return to the Chicago White Sox’s lineup.

Konerko, who’s retiring after this season, has been out since fracturing the sesamoid bone in his left hand Sept. 2 in Minnesota. He continues to get treatment to help lessen the pain and said it’s working so far.

“Definitely progress,” Konerko said Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, prior to the White Sox’s 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics. “I feel much better on day-to-day stuff. I haven’t done any exercising, nothing aggressive with it or moving around hard or anything like that.”

The next step will be trying to hold a bat and hit pitched balls.

“The plan is to pick up a bat, maybe feel it, take some swings and see what that feels like,” Konerko said. “If that feels good, and there’s nothing sticking out, less painful, take it from there and maybe hit some balls this weekend, Saturday. Once I go, ‘It’s good,’ it’s not like I have to go through a program of building it back up. If I can hit a pitched ball, I’ll be available the next night. Or that night.”

Chicago’s medical staff told Konerko he can’t do any further damage to the bone by playing, so it’s going to be a matter of pain tolerance for the veteran -- who’s spent 16 seasons with the White Sox.

They head out on a nine-game, 10-day road trip Monday and Konerko hopes to get back into a game during it. The White Sox will then return home Sept. 25 to conclude the season with a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City will likely be fighting for a playoff spot, but Konerko’s final games will overshadow that for Sox fans. The fact his team hasn’t been in contention for the postseason for a couple months won’t sour that weekend for Konerko -- who helped lead the White Sox to the 2005 World Championship.

“To me there is no bad ending here,” Konerko, 38, said. “It would have been better playing on a team going to the playoffs, but in the grand scheme of things I’ll get back out there. I’d like to get out there this weekend (at home), but the schedule I‘m at, that’s not going to happen. I’d like to play on the road trip, maybe a couple starts, at least for some pinch hits to at least get a feel for what I‘m doing before we come home.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-80

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 14-7, 3.42 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 11-3, 2.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (11-3, 2.09 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Sale has yet to face the Athletics yet this season and will be making his 10th career appearance against Oakland (fifth start). Sale is 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA in his career against the Athletics and took a loss in his most recent start against them, on June 7, 2013, when he allowed four runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings. Sale received a no-decision against the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 5 in his most recent start this season, allowing just one run on five hits in six innings.

--RHP Chris Bassitt made the most of his second career start Wednesday for the White Sox, who beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1 at U.S. Cellular Field. Bassitt went six-plus innings and allowed one run on five hits and two walks. He struck out five, including three in the fifth inning. “I put a lot on Coop’s hands,” Bassitt said of White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper. “We’ve really been working hard on lefties, changing my approach on lefties. It’s pretty much going to be live or die how much I throw inside to lefties.”

--1B/DH Paul Konerko still plans to return to action this season despite a broken sesamoid bone in his left hand. Konerko has been undergoing treatments to help lessen the pain and swelling from the injury, which occurred Sept. 2 in Minnesota on a play at first base. Konerko, 38, is retiring at the end of the season. He’s hoping to try swinging a bat soon, possibly Saturday, and could return to action during the White Sox’s nine-game, 10-day road trip that starts on Monday.

--2B Carlos Sanchez is making the most of his opportunity to play in the major leagues during the final month of the season. Sanchez, 22, will head to spring training next year as one of three players in the running for the White Sox’s opening at second base. Sanchez went 1-for-3 Wednesday in the White Sox’s 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics, is hitting .294 in 18 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just clutch hitting.” -- White Sox CF Adam Eaton, who scored the decisive run from second on RF Avisail Garcia’s single in a win over Oakland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken bone in left hand) did not play Sept. 3-10. He is expected to play again this season.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor