Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox rookie Chris Bassitt appears to have earned a third opportunity to start a game this season.

By limiting the Oakland Athletics to just one run in six-plus innings Wednesday, the 6-foot-5 Bassitt, 25, impressed manager Robin Ventura.

“First you see his size and his arm,” Ventura said Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field, prior to the White Sox’s 1-0 win to finish off a four-game series against Oakland. “For him to do what he did against a team like this in the situation that these guys are in, it’s fun to see him go out there and compete like that. He was ready for it.”

The Athletics, who’ve struggled mightily the past month, are now fighting for their postseason lives. They need every win they can get, and getting shut down by a rookie probably didn’t do wonders for their confidence.

It did plenty for Bassitt, who said he wasn’t nearly as nervous as when he made his major league debut and took a loss Aug. 31 against the Detroit Tigers.

“You are watching his composure on the mound, and it was impressive,” Ventura said. “Just being able to continually throw strikes, pound the zone and get guys swinging (was good to see).”

Ventura said the rotation will remain the same through this turn, with left-hander Jose Quintana pitching Friday against the Minnesota Twins followed by right-handers Scott Carroll and Hector Noesi. After that, Bassitt could find himself back on the mound to start a game at some point during Chicago’s upcoming nine-game road trip.

If he continues to pitch well, that could be beneficial in his effort to make the big league roster out of spring training next year, which would likely be in a bullpen role.

“I‘m not worried about next year at all,” Bassitt said after his latest start. “I‘m worried about coming in (Thursday) and seeing what (pitching coach Don Cooper) has to say. I‘m not even thinking about next year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-80

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 5-9, 3.55 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 7-10, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.38 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins this weekend at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be Quintana’s 30th start of the season, 14th at home and fourth against Minnesota this season. Quintana is one start and 21 1/3 innings shy of reaching the 30 start/200 innings plateaus for the second straight year. Quintana is 2-2 with a 4.83 ERA in nine career starts against the Twins.

--LHP Chris Sale was dominant from start to finish in his eight-inning performance Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale picked up his 12th win by throwing eight scoreless innings, striking out nine and allowing just two hits in the White Sox’s 1-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics. Sale retired 17 straight hitters after allowing a one-out single in the second. His ERA is now 1.99 for the season. “It’s cool, but I‘m not a numbers guy,” Sale said. “I don’t care about that stuff, the strikeouts, the ERA, whatever it is. There’s one stat that matters. As many times as we can get in that left (win) column the better off we are.”

--RHP Chris Bassitt will likely get another start this season after impressing White Sox manager Robin Ventura by holding the Oakland Athletics to just one run in six-plus innings Wednesday, which was just his second career start in the major leagues. “For him to do what he did against a team like (Oakland) in the situation that these guys are in, it’s fun to see him go out there and compete like that,” Ventura said. “He was ready for it.”

--RHP Scott Carroll will remain in the rotation for the White Sox and take his regular turn Saturday against the Minnesota Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he’ll also look to work rookie RHP Chris Bassitt into the rotation at least one more time, as well, but it won’t come at the expense of Carroll’s spot this time around.

--INF Marcus Semien hit a solo home run off LHP Scott Kazmir in the sixth inning of the White Sox’s 1-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Semien, who made three errors while playing third base Tuesday, started at shortstop and played well in the field. “I try to stay even-keeled and stay the same,” said Semien, a September call up prospect who started the season in Chicago. “If I happen to have a bad game, I’ll just learn from my mistakes. And if I have a good game, I’ll just continue to do what works out there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was great. Sometimes it looks like he’s maxing out when he’s pitching. Today, I thought he had a great rhythm, just being able to throw pitches when he wanted to, and getting back into counts. Anytime he gets like that, he has the ability to throw a game like he did today.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura on LHP Chris Sale after a win over Oakland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken bone in left hand) did not play Sept. 3-11. He is expected to play again this season.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor