Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Dayan Viciedo might wind up playing a valuable role for the Chicago White Sox next season.

The 25-year old Cuban-born slugger is capable of playing a number of positions and Saturday night against the Minnesota Twins, he proved his worth, making his first start of the season at first base and crushing a game-ending two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.

Entering his second year of arbitration eligibility, Viciedo has played left field, right field, third base, first base and designated hitter during his five-year stint in Chicago. Next season, if the White Sox opt to bring him back for another season, he could find himself there more often next season.

“It’s possible,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Sunday, prior to a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at U.S Cellular Field. “He started out at third (in 2010) and was at first and then right and left, so he does have a little bit of versatility that you’re trying to find a spot that really fits for him. I think just getting him some exposure over there (at first) gives us some possibilities to move people around.”

He got the opportunity Saturday because Adam Dunn is now with the Oakland Athletics and veteran first baseman Paul Konerko isn’t quite ready to return to action with a broken bone in his left hand.

In order to bring him back, the White Sox would either have to reach an agreement for another year or more on his contract or go to arbitration -- something they haven’t done with a player in 13 years. If they opt not to re-sign him and don’t offer arbitration, Viciedo would become a free agent.

Should he return with the White Sox, Viciedo could play an important role helping to keep fellow countryman Jose Abreu rested. Abreu, who’d never played 100 games in a season prior to this summer, started to show signs of exhaustion around the 100-game mark.

“If he’s here, Jose can get a day off or a few if he needs to,” Ventura said. “(Playing first now) is just for him to have some versatility and give us some other options.”

Viciedo could also hold down the designated hitter role on a team that’s minus Dunn. Some have speculated the White Sox will likely seek a full-time DH via free agency this winter, but if those efforts don’t pan out they could always turn to Viciedo -- who hit 20-plus home runs two of the past three seasons.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-11, 5.05 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 14-7, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (9-11, 5.05 ERA) will make his 30th start of the season for the White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals. It will be his 16th start on the road, where he’s 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in his past four starts away from U.S. Cellular Field. He’s taken losses in three straight starts, including his most recent time out Sept. 9 at home against the Oakland Athletics. Danks has fared better in his career against the Royals, whom he holds a lifetime mark of 6-0 with a 2.58 ERA against in 14 starts.

--LF Dayan Viciedo might find himself playing more first base next season if the Chicago White Sox opt to bring the Cuban-born slugger back for another season. Viciedo, who got his first start of the season at first in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday against the Twins, has experience at both corners in the outfield and infield, along with some time as the designated hitter. “If he’s here (next year), (first baseman Jose Abreu) can get a day off or a few if he needs to,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Viciedo. “(Playing first now) is just for him to have some versatility and give us some other options.”

--RHP Hector Noesi (8-10, 4.77 ERA) had his first stumble on the mound in a while for the Chicago White Sox, who lost 6-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi allowed five runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss. He hadn’t allowed that many runs in a start since Aug. 15 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he allowed five runs on eight hits in just five innings.

--1B/DH Paul Konerko has taken soft-toss swings and swings off a tee to test the pain level in his injured left hand (fractured sesamoid bone). The veteran White Sox first baseman hopes to test it against live pitching during an upcoming nine-game road trip and said he could return the to lineup as soon as this week, either the tail end of a series at the Kansas City Royals or early in a series at the Tampa Bay Rays next weekend.

--1B Jose Abreu tied Ron Kittle for the most home runs by a White Sox rookie Sunday afternoon by slugging his 35th homer of the season in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Abreu also drove in a run with a single in the fourth and has 102 RBIs on the season. Abreu has hit home runs in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season and first since June 9-11 against the Detroit Tigers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All my respect goes to Ron Kittle. Unfortunately, I’ve met so many people that I‘m sorry, I don’t recall having met him. But my respects to him for having had the rookie year he had. Now that we share a record, I‘m really proud of the accomplishment.” -- White Sox 1B Jose Abreu after tying Kittle’s Chicago record of 34 homers by a rookie on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken sesamoid bone, left hand) did not play Sept. 3-14. He hit off a tee Sept. 13 and took about 20-30 soft-toss swings. He expects to face live pitching during the upcoming series in Kansas City Sept. 15-17 and hopes to return to the lineup at some point in the week of Sept. 15-21

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor