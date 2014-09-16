Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Designated hitter-first baseman Paul Konerko could be returning to the White Sox lineup soon.

Konerko has not played since Sept. 2 at Minnesota, when he suffered a sesamoid fracture in his left hand.

Konerko has resumed taking batting practice.

”It’s coming along,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”He swung the bat a little bit, and I think he’s going to get out there today and see how much he can take. It’s the impact you’re worried about.

“He can move his hand around enough to get by, but until we can see what happens when he makes impact, then we’ll go from there. He’s encouraged by it, so it’s looking like he’s getting closer to playing.”

Konerko, 38, has said this is his final season. He is hitting .220 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 74 games and 186 at-bats this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-82

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-1, 4.73 ERA) at Royals (RHP Liam Hendriks (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks worked six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, in a no-decision in the White Sox’s 4-3 loss to the Royals on Monday night. Danks, who has a 1.73 ERA at Kauffman Stadium, has never lost to the Royals in 15 starts. He is the first White Sox starter since at least 1915 to go undefeated in his first 15-plus starts against one opponent.

--CF Adam Eaton went 3-for-5 with a double and scored two runs. His previous three-hit game was Aug. 29 against the Tigers. The double was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 31.

--1B Jose Abreu stroked two singles to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He has hit safely in 21 of his past 23 games, dating to Aug. 19. He is hitting .430 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in that stretch.

--RHP Chris Bassitt, who made his major league debut on Aug. 30, will be looking for his first big league victory on Tuesday when he starts against the Royals. He was 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in nine appearances, including eight starts, in the minors this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched gutsy. He threw enough strikes that he was effective.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, of LHP John Danks, who worked six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, in a no-decision Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken sesamoid bone, left hand) did not play Sept. 3-14. He hit off a tee Sept. 13 and took about 20-30 soft-toss swings. He was taking batting practice as of Sept. 15 and could play soon.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor