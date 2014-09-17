Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jose Abreu is in uncharted waters.

Abreu, a rookie first baseman from Cuba, had never played in more than 89 games in a pro season before the White Sox signed him.

Abreu played in his 135th game on Tuesday night, a 7-4 victory over the Royals.

He is hitting .321 and collected his 103rd RBI. His 35 home runs ties Ron Kittle for the White Sox rookie record. His power numbers, however, have tailed off with six home runs in 52 games since the All-Star Game.

”I think he’s done well with it,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of enduring through the long season. ”He understands it a little bit more, and part of it is you go into the offseason and you can get your mind mentally wrapped around playing in a lot more games and understanding how that’s going to work.

“There’s a lot of stuff riding on finishing out strong. There have been people who have had questions about him, the power and if he can withstand all this. He’s close enough now that I think he can answer it, but he wants to finish it out strong too. He has pride in that.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-82

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-3, 1.99 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 12-10, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Eaton registered his second straight four-hit game with a double, triple, sacrifice fly and scored two runs. He is hitting .386 in 14 games against the Royals this season. The four-hit game matches his career high.

--3B Conor Gillaspie rapped a three-run triple in the seventh after rookie 1B Jose Abreu walked to load the bases. “I‘m obviously not a four-hole hitter,” Gillaspie said. “Right now, it is important to have somebody hitting behind him, like me being a left-hander, so they don’t walk him every time. I‘m going to battle and fight and scrape and give an honest effort every time.” Gillaspie has driven in a run in four straight games.

--RF Avisail Garcia went 2-for-5 with a run for his fourth multi-hit game since Sept. 9. He is hitting .345 with six RBIs in that span.

--LHP Chris Sale, who starts the series finale, is 7-7 with a 2.36 ERA in 23 appearances, including 12 starts, against the Royals. He beat the Royals on July 21, allowing one run on seven hits in seven innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just found a good pitch to hit. The other ones there was no chance of anything. Guys make mistakes. You have to be able to take advantage.” -- 3B Conor Gillaspie, who hit a three-run triple in the seventh after rookie 1B Jose Abreu walked to load the bases.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken sesamoid bone, left hand) did not play Sept. 3-15. He hit off a tee Sept. 13 and took about 20-30 soft-toss swings. He was taking batting practice as of Sept. 15, and he could play soon.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor