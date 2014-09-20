Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Paul Konerko returned to the Chicago White Sox starting lineup Friday night at Tropicana Field, and he intends to spend as much time as possible on the field before calling it a career next weekend.

Konerko, who will retire at the end of the season, was back in Chicago’s lineup and playing first base Friday for the first time since Sept. 2, having missed 14 games due to a sesamoid fracture in his left hand. He said he can still feel the break “a little bit, but I think it’s more than ready to go give it a try.”

White Sox manager Robin Ventura asked Konerko if he was ready to play Friday night, and the veteran slugger said he would play first base.

“He asked me what I thought, and I felt like maybe the best way to kind of kick-start me back in there is just get into the game and get it going,” Konerko said.

Konerko admitted he was concerned the injury might have brought a premature end to his final season.

”I feel like I’ve come a long way, because I was really nervous -- not that I wouldn’t get back out there, but that it would just be for show the last weekend,“ Konerko said. ”I can still press on it and get to it and make it hurt if I want, but it doesn’t feel like it’s doing much when I swing and all that, so that’s good.

“I would’ve gone out there in some capacity. I don’t care if it would’ve been taking three of the ugliest swings you’ve ever seen and strike out. I mean, I wasn’t gonna end it on the bench.”

Chicago’s lineup over the team’s last nine games is in Ventura’s hands, but Konerko hopes to be on the field for as much of his final week as possible.

“As many as I can. There’s nothing really to save it for. I’d like to get some at-bats,” Konerko said. “Knock on wood, nothing happens in the next handful of games until we get there. But I think any player would go out there and end it on the field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-83

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-9, 4.38) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-8, 3.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA and 29 strikeouts to four walks over his last four starts, all of them quality outings. He was 0-3 with a 6.17 ERA in his previous four starts from Aug. 8-26. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer 25 times this season, the most such starts on the White Sox staff and fifth-most in the American League. He did it again Friday, allowing three runs (one earned) over 7 1/3 innings in a win over the Rays. It was the seventh time he’s gone seven innings or more and allowed one earned run or fewer, and he is 4-0 in those starts with the Sox going 5-2.

--1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Friday night’s 4-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. It was Abreu’s 104th RBI, the third most ever by a White Sox rookie behind Smead Jolley (114 in 1930) and Zeke Bonura (110 in 1934). His RBI single in the fifth inning gave him 12 RBIs in five games against the Rays this season. He needs one more homer to establish a White Sox single-season record for rookies.

--OF Avisail Garcia hit a two-run, go-ahead double in the fifth inning of the White Sox’s 4-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday. That capped Chicago’s four-run inning. Friday was Garcia’s first multi-RBI game on the road since April 8 at Colorado, when he drove in three runs. He entered the night hitting .298 with three doubles, a homer and nine RBIs in his last 15 games but just .250 in 29 games since being reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 16.

--RHP Hector Noesi is scheduled to make his 26th start with the White Sox on Saturday night at Tropicana Field. Three of his last four starts have been quality outings; he’s allowed only three earned runs in 14 1/3 innings over his last two road games. He is 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 13 strikeouts over eight career appearances (three starts) against the Rays but just 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA at Tropicana Field.

--1B Paul Konerko returned to the starting lineup on Friday after missing 14 games due to a sesamoid fracture in his left hand, suffered on Sept. 2. “I felt like maybe the best way to kind of kick-start me back in there is just get into the game and get it going,” Konerko said, adding that he hopes to play “as many games as I can” before retiring at the end of the season. Konerko went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his return to the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was happy when I finished the outing, but I started a little bit badly with the two runs in the first inning. But I tried to keep going in the game and tried to throw my best stuff and get a win.” - White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, who pitched 7 1/3 innings and picked up the win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken sesamoid bone in left hand) has not played since Sept. 3. He hit off a tee Sept. 13 and took about 20-30 soft-toss swings. He began taking batting practice Sept. 15, and returned to the lineup Sept. 19.

--RHP Scott Carroll (broken fingernail) did not pitch Sept. 14-17. Manager Robin Ventura said Carroll could return to action before the season ends.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor