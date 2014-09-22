Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chicago White Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale is only getting one more start this season.

The White Sox announced their starters for this week’s series against the Tigers on Sunday morning. Sale is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Tigers righty Justin Verlander.

The Sox could have elected to bump up Sale to pitch Tuesday, thus allowing him to also pitch Sunday’s season finale against the Royals.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he discussed the schedule with Sale, who was fine with shutting it down for the year after one more start.

Sale missed a little more than a month from April 17 through May 22 when he was sidelined by a strained flexor tendon in his left arm. Ventura implied that the time Sale sat out and the fact that the White Sox aren’t in contention for any sort of playoff position factored into the move.

“Him going through the season the way he has, and where we’re at, you want to be able to stretch him out and give him proper rest,” Ventura said. “We’re not in it to try to grind him out three more starts just to have him throw three more starts.”

Sale has gone 12-4 with a 2.20 ERA this season, with the latter ranking second in the American League behind Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez (14-5, 2.07).

If Sale had continued to pitch well against a pair of playoff contenders in his final two starts, that might have bolstered his Cy Young Award candidacy and a resume that already includes 198 strikeouts in 168 innings.

“I don’t think him not pitching one more game is going to be a make-or-break for him,” Ventura said. “He’s got a pretty good body of work.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-84

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-1, 5.29 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 1-0, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks held the Rays hitless and scoreless until the sixth inning of the White Sox’s 10-5 win at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon. Danks wound up allowing two runs on two hits over six innings, earning his first win since July 25 and ending a nine-start winless streak during which he went 0-5. That was his longest winless streak since April-May 2011. Danks reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2010 and for the fourth time in his career. It was Danks’ first win against the Rays since April 20, 2010, and his first victory at Tropicana Field since April 16, 2009. After yielding 23 homers in 23 starts, Danks has given up only one homer over his last eight starts.

--INF Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer in the second inning of the White Sox’s 10-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday, his second homer since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 2. That gave him 20 homers between the minors (15) and majors (five) this year. Since being called up, Semien has hit .295 with six RBIs in 14 games, with five hits going for extra bases.

--OF Avisail Garcia had the second multi-homer game of his career in Sunday’s 10-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. His previous multi-homer outing came on April 8 at the much more hitter-friendly Coors Field in Colorado. Garcia’s homers traveled an estimated 850 feet combined, prompting Rays manager Joe Maddon to say Garcia hit one “in the next ZIP code.” Garcia finished Sunday’s game with three hits, also his most since that four-hit game on April 8.

--1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday’s 10-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field, giving the rookie slugger 105 RBIs on the year. Abreu drove in 13 runs in the seven-game season series with Tampa Bay, the most by any rookie against the Rays since Adam Lind in 2007 (10 RBIs in 14 games) and the second-most ever by a non-division rookie opponent.

--1B Paul Konerko was out of the starting lineup Sunday but said it had nothing to do with the sesamoid fracture in his left hand that sidelined him from Sept. 2 until Friday. Konerko, set to retire at the end of the season, should be able to play Monday in Detroit. The Rays aired a short video tribute to Konerko during Sunday’s 10-5 White Sox win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was fun. We got in a nice little rhythm and were able to get some quick outs, which helps. All in all, it was a good day.” - White Sox pitcher John Danks, the winning pitcher Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Paul Konerko (broken sesamoid bone in left hand) has not played since Sept. 3. He hit off a tee Sept. 13 and took about 20-30 soft-toss swings. He began taking batting practice Sept. 15, and returned to the lineup Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 21, but said it had nothing to do with his hand.

--RHP Scott Carroll (broken fingernail) did not pitch Sept. 14-17. Manager Robin Ventura said Carroll could return to action before the season ends.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor