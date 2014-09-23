Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Avisail Garcia looks like the long-term solution at the cleanup spot for the Chicago White Sox.

Garcia crushed homers that were estimated at 442 and 468 feet at Tampa Bay on Sunday, giving him seven in 40 games during his injury-marred season. He had seven home runs in 72 games last season. The combination of Jose Abreu and Garcia in the 3-4 spots could some day be as dangerous as the 3-4 Detroit duo of Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez.

“You’re looking at them and there’s potential for that,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Hopefully, that will happen. You just want them to continue to improve but you like what you see so far.”

Adam Dunn served the role of cleanup hitter most often this season before he was dealt to Oakland. Dayan Viciedo and Conor Gillaspie have also taken turns there, but Garcia is the logical candidate to protect Abreu in the lineup for years to come. Garcia’s power potential was obvious in the minors, even though he hit only two home runs in parts of two seasons with the Tigers before he was dealt to the White Sox at last season’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Garcia was hitting .319 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over his last 18 games before going 0-for-4 against his former club on Monday night. He was reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 16 after returning from a torn labrum in his left shoulder that was expected to sideline him the rest of the season.

“It’s big for him,” Ventura said. “You’re facing teams that are grinding, like the Tigers. It’s good for him to get back, just for his own piece of mind of being able to play it out. He’s played in a lot of games consecutively as well and that helps.”

Garcia is showing more plate discipline, drawing eight walks this month alone after drawing nine all of last season. He picked up some good habits from Cabrera and Martinez, who took him under their wing.

“They’re really good hitters and they always have the same approach,” Garcia said. “They work really hard for that. You see that and you try to do the same. It’s not only the hitting but just having the same routine every day. Seeing that helped me a lot.”

Garcia is still showing some effects from the injury mentally, according to Ventura. He has been playing shallower in right field since his return and has shown some tentativeness in diving for balls.

“If anything, you want him to still be aggressive,” Ventura said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-84

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 5-10, 5.01 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price 14-12, 3.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll will be in a tough spot when he faces the Central Division-leading Tigers on Tuesday night. Carroll has not pitched since Sept. 13, when he gave up four runs in five innings to Minnesota. A broken fingernail forced him to miss his last start. The rookie right-hander has faced Detroit once this season -- a 7-1 loss on Aug. 29 when he gave up all of the Tigers’ runs, though only three were earned. Carroll pitches to contact and has struck out only 55 batters in 120 1/3 innings.

--LF Michael Taylor had fluid drained from his right knee and was unavailable to play on Monday. Taylor underwent an MRI, which did not reveal any ligament tears. He has made six starts since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is hitting .261. He was 1-for-3 in his last appearance at Tampa Bay on Friday.

--CF Adam Eaton was not in the starting lineup Monday due to a personal matter. He returned to the team in time for the game but did not play. Eaton, who is second among AL leadoff hitters with a .361 on-base percentage, is expected back in the lineup on Tuesday. He is hitting .332 in his last 69 games.

--RHP Chris Bassitt recorded his first major-league victory on Monday night, pitching 7 2/3 innings scoreless innings at Detroit’s Comerica Park. He frequently got into trouble but used his off-speed pitches, particularly his changeup, to escape danger. He only walked one batter and that was key. “It’s a thrill for him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s going against a tough lineup. You don’t see guys do that against this lineup.”

--C Tyler Flowers hit a two-run homer for the game’s only runs on Monday night. Flowers has six home runs in his last 13 games and 15 overall. He also threw out second baseman Ian Kinsler on a steal attempt in the first inning, the 22nd attempted base stealer he has caught this season. The pitching staff has an ERA below 4.00 when he’s behind the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first one is obviously nice but being so close to home is even better. Having all my family here, it meant a lot.” - White Sox pitcher Chris Bassitt, on getting his first major-league win in Detroit, which is not too far from his hometown of Curtice, Ohio.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Taylor (sore right knee) underwent an MRI on Sept. 22, which revealed no ligament tear. He had fluid drained from the knee the same day. He did not play Sept. 20-22 and is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Scott Carroll (broken fingernail) did not pitch Sept. 14-21. He is expected to start Sept. 23.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor