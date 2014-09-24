Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT - Chicago White Sox veteran Paul Konerko has done plenty of damage against the Detroit Tigers. His most memorable moment at the Tigers’ Comerica Park wasn’t a home run or an individual accomplishment.

Konerko will always remember the ballpark as the place where the White Sox secured the 2005 American League Central Division title.

“We clinched here in 2005, which was a big day and a big relief for us, to get into the playoffs,” Konerko said Tuesday afternoon in the visitors locker room. “That’s the biggest thing to me, the celebration in here.”

Konerko, who is retiring after this season, made what was likely his last road start of his career later in the evening. He had a single in four at-bats.

He had a reputation over the years of being a Tigers killer. In 245 games against them, he scored 136 runs, blasted 45 home runs and had 152 RBIs. The runs scored are his most against any team and the RBI total is second only to his 177 against Cleveland. The home run total is tied for third most against any opponent.

He hit 18 home runs in 118 games at Comerica.

“You play a lot of games in your division, so there’s obviously a lot of chances to do good and to do bad,” said Konerko, who is expected to be out of the lineup against Detroit’s Justin Verlander on Wednesday. “I’ve done a lot of both, it’s not all been good. Certainly, I think a lot of the damage was earlier, the early 2000s when Detroit wasn’t as good but the last few years, they’ve been a really good team and it’s tough to do those things.”

Manager Robin Ventura anticipates starting the White Sox’s long-time first baseman at least three times against Kansas City during the final four home games this weekend. Konerko will be honored in a ceremony prior to Saturday night’s game.

”I‘m trying to enjoy it,“ Konerko said. ”It’s just part of it. No matter if you retired two years ago or three years from now, you’re always going to get to that last week, those last few games. There’s no way around that. You just try to have fun with it.

“Every player is going to have to go through it at one point or another. I’ve been pretty lucky to play for a long time and I’ve checked off a lot of boxes. I‘m fine with it. I just want to try to get through it the best I can and have fun with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-4, 2.20 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 14-12, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll got a no-decision but pitched well in his final outing of the season on Tuesday. He allowed one earned run against Detroit in six-plus innings and recorded four strikeouts and nine groundouts. A broken fingernail forced him to miss his last start. ”I’ve definitely had ups and downs but it’s just been a great learning experience,“ he said. ”It’s something I’ll take into the offseason to move forward and hopefully, I’ll be a big part of this team next year.

--LHP Chris Sale makes his final start of the year on Wednesday afternoon against Detroit. Sale is coming off one of his worst starts, as he gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings against Kansas City on Sept. 17 and was charged with his fourth loss. He struck out 13 Tigers in seven innings in his last outing against them Aug. 30, a 6-3 White Sox victory. He needs two more strikeouts to reach the 200 mark. Sale has a 5-5 record in 20 appearances against Detroit with a 2.93 ERA.

--SS Alexei Ramirez had two doubles while recording his 51st multi-hit game of the season. He has 13 career games with two or more doubles. Ramirez needs one more home run to reach 100 for his career. He leads American League shortstops with 15 homers and 72 RBIs.

--CF Adam Eaton had two hits and collected his 39th multi-hit game of the season. Eaton missed Monday’s opener against the Tigers while attending to a personal matter. He is batting .335 over his last 70 games dating back to June 13. His 73 runs scored is third on the club despite playing just 118 games.

--RF Avisail Garcia had a two-run single in the ninth against Detroit starter David Price, giving him 29 RBIs in 42 games. He is batting .299 with three home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 20 games. Garcia will take plenty of confidence into the offseason with his strong finish after missing much of the season with a shoulder injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was definitely a good final note with this start. It’s something good to build off of. It was a tough loss, but they have a great lineup and I was pleased with my performance.” - White Sox pitcher Scott Carroll, who yielded one earned run in six-plus innings but got a no-decision in the loss to Detroit Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Carroll (broken fingernail) did not pitch Sept. 14-21. Carroll made his final start on Sept. 23.

--LF Michael Taylor (sore right knee) underwent an MRI on Sept. 22, which revealed no ligament tear. He had fluid drained from the knee the same day. He did not play Sept. 20-23 and is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor