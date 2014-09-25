Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Chris Sale probably won’t win the American League Cy Young award, but he certainly caught everyone’s attention in his final start on Wednesday.

Sale plunked Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez with a sixth-inning pitch, apparently because he felt the Tigers were stealing signs and giving Martinez assistance. Martinez had a .536 average with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 28 at-bats against Sale entering the game.

The benches cleared, but no one was ejected. Sale denied he intentionally plunked Martinez or that he accused the Tigers of stealing signs, though the Tigers weren’t buying it.

“I have a lot of respect for Sale. But what happened today, you have to be kidding me,” Martinez said. “Why didn’t he say that when I was hitting him last year?”

Sale gave up one run in six innings and virtually locked up the American League ERA title at 2.17. He might have been the favorite for the Cy Young award if he hadn’t missed over a month in April and May with a strained flexor muscle in his pitching arm.

Seattle’s Felix Hernandez appeared to have the Cy Young locked up when he reeled off 16 consecutive starts allowing two runs or less while pitching at least seven innings. But Hernandez has faltered down the stretch, going 1-3 with four no-decisions in his last eight starts.

”I know he would be in the running,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Sale. ”I haven’t really checked into Felix’s (struggles), but I know when our guy goes out there he’s one of the best pitchers in the game. He’s proven that over the time he’s been in there.

“Everybody seems to miss time here and there, but ... when he goes out there we have a very good chance to win. He’s as good as anybody. I don’t know how all the voting goes. I don’t know why or what they put into it, but I like my guy.”

Cleveland’s Corey Kluber has emerged as a prime candidate with his 17 wins, 2.53 ERA and 258 strikeouts. Detroit’s Max Scherzer, the reigning Cy Young champ, and Oakland’s Jon Lester are also in the running.

Kluber is 2-1 with 40 strikeouts in five starts against the White Sox.

“He’s tough,” Ventura said. “You see a jump from him, too. He’s had an amazing year and just the movement that he gets on his ball with velocity and things like that. You get righties and lefties taking bad swings against him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-86

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 14-8, 3.18 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 9-10, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale allowed one run in six innings and got a no-decision in his final start. He became the fourth White Sox pitcher to have back-to-back 200-strikeout seasons and first since Javier Vasquez in 2007-08. His 10 strikeouts gave him 18 double-digit strikeout performances in his career, a franchise record. He also virtually locked up the American League ERA title, finishing at 2.17.

--1B Paul Konerko was not in the lineup Wednesday but will start at least three games this weekend against Kansas City, according to manager Robin Ventura. The retiring first baseman had a .172 batting average with 16 strikeouts in 58 at-bats against Detroit’s starter, Justin Verlander. He needs one home run this weekend to reach 440 and tie Jason Giambi for 41st on the all-time list.

--3B Conor Gillaspie had two hits and snapped an 0-for-11 stretch. Gillaspie batted cleanup against Detroit RHP Justin Verlander. He likely will start three of the remaining four games, with Kansas City slated to start three right-handers. Gillaspie, a left-handed hitter, has 33 multi-hit games this season.

--LHP Jose Quintana makes his final start of the season Thursday against Kansas City, a team that has given him fits. He’s 0-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 11 career starts against the Royals. Quintana needs seven innings to reach 200 for the second consecutive season. He has won his last two starts, including a 7 1/3-inning performance at Tampa Bay in which he allowed one earned run. He struck out 13 in his previous outing against Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have a lot of respect for Sale. But what happened today, you have to be kidding me. Why didn’t he say that when I was hitting him last year?” -- Detroit DH Victor Martinez, on the theory that LHP Chris Sale hit him with a pitch Wednesday because the Tigers were stealing signs (Sale denied that was the reason).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Taylor (sore right knee) did not play Sept. 20-23. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 22 that revealed no ligament tear, and he had fluid drained from the knee the same day. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor