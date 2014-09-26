Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Tensions between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers continued Thursday, even while the teams started their final series of the season against different opponents.

The cause of the commotion was the beanball White Sox ace Chris Sale hit Tigers DH Victor Martinez with Wednesday afternoon. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus maintained his position that Sale did it on purpose, to retaliate for what they claim he said was a spy using binoculars to steal signs from center field at Comerica Park.

Sale didn’t comment after being allowed to go home for a personal reason prior to the White Sox’s 6-3 loss Thursday to start a series against the Kansas City Royals. Chicago manager Robin Ventura did address the situation when asked, and took exception to Ausmus’ comments after the game Wednesday, in which he called Sale’s actions “weak.”

“I know Chris is not weak, I know that,” said Ventura, who was clearly perturbed. “I know, if anything, he’s not weak and we don’t do weak things. And Chris doesn’t do weak things. (Ausmus) should probably worry about his own team and invest a little more in his own team. Don’t worry about my team.”

The White Sox and Tigers don’t meet again until next season, when they’ll play three games April 17-19 in Chicago’s third series of the year. Martinez, who’s set to become a free agent this offseason, might not even be with the Tigers at that point. He did add a little more fuel to the fire Thursday by hitting a home run and pointing out to center field to mock what Sale did after striking him out Wednesday,

Ventura said the situation won’t lapse into next season in his mind.

“No, right now I‘m done talking about it,” he said. “Chris is a great pitcher and he’s not a weak person, nor does he do weak stuff. That’s it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-87

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 12-11, 4.28 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-10, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi is looking to wrap up a nice comeback season for the White Sox when he takes the mound Friday against the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Since coming to the White Sox from the Texas Rangers at the end of April as a waiver claim, Noesi has lowered his ERA by seven points and has transitioned into a starting role he might keep starting next season. This will be his third career appearance against Kansas City and second start. He’s 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA lifetime against the Royals and took the loss June 14 in Chicago, allowing five runs (two earned) in 3 2/3 innings.

--LHP Jose Quintana threw 7 1/3 innings and took the loss for the White Sox on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals. He needed seven innings to reach the 200-inning plateau for the second straight season and was pleased to accomplish that goal despite the loss. “I‘m happy with that,” Quintana said. “I tried in the last season to have good preparation and to be healthy for all of the season. I made all of my starts and I was happy with that, but I tried to win my last start and get to 10-10 with my record, but I (couldn‘t) do that.”

--1B Paul Konerko didn’t start Thursday night in the opening game of his final series as a player, a four-game set at U.S. Cellular Field against the Kansas City Royals. Konerko, who’s playing through a fractured sesamoid bone in his right hand, plans to start the final three games and hopes to play the field rather than be the designated hitter. “The hand’s good,” Konerko said, prior to the White Sox’s 6-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals. “I can still feel it in there. (It’s a little) sore today because I played those two nights in Detroit and took a lot of swings. I think the plan is be ready (Thursday) the bench and then take the next three days, go get ‘em.”

--C Josh Phegley went 2-for-4 and hit his first home run with the White Sox this season in Chicago’s 6-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Phegley’s two-run homer to left field off Royals RHP James Shields gave Chicago a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Phegley was a September call-up after spending the whole season at Triple-A Charlotte.

--2B Carlos Sanchez missed a second straight game for the White Sox in Chicago’s 6-3 loss Friday night against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. The rookie, who’s gotten the majority of starts at second since 2B Gordon Beckham was traded, is with his wife. She’s having their baby soon. “He’s not injured, she is,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said jokingly. “She’s not going to start tonight.”

--RF Avisail Garcia left in the second inning of the White Sox’s 6-3 loss Thursday to the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. He was diagnosed with lower back stiffness and is labeled day-to-day. The White Sox have three games left in the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m happy with that. I tried in the last season to have good preparation and to be healthy for all of the season. I made all of my starts, and I was happy with that, but I tried to win my last start and get to 10-10 with my record, but I (couldn‘t) do that. But I‘m happy with my outings, and this offseason I will prepare better, and next year I will get better and better.” -- LHP Jose Quintana, who reached the 200-innings plateau for the second consecutive season after pitching 7 1/3 innings and giving up five runs on 11 hits in his final outing of 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Avisail Garcia (stiffness in lower back) left the Sept. 25 game. He is day-to-day.

--LF Michael Taylor (sore right knee) did not play Sept. 20-24. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 22 that revealed no ligament tear, and he had fluid drained from the knee the same day. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29.

