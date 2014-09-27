Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The official “Paul Konerko” night won’t take place until Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field, but that hasn’t stopped the White Sox first baseman’s pending retirement from providing a backdrop for this season-ending series.

Konerko, who sat out the series opener Thursday, was back at first base Friday and plans to play the remaining two games to finish out his memorable career. He went 0-for-4 in the White Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals, who clinched their first playoff berth since 1985, but it was the 2005 postseason that was mentioned more often on Chicago’s side of the field.

Konerko’s grand slam against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series that year, on the way to winning a championship, still ranks high in the memories of fans, teammates and Sox management alike. It’s also a favorite of White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, who’s most fond of Konerko giving him the ball from the clinching game at the team’s celebration rally.

“Obviously No. 1 was when he gave me the ball,” Reinsdorf said. “That was my favorite moment, but there are so many of them. I guess the grand slam home run would have to be right up there.”

Kenny Williams, now the White Sox’s executive vice president, will also remember that grand slam for a long time. He was the team’s general manager at that point and that homer put the cherry on top of his continuous efforts to build a champion on the South side of Chicago.

“My favorite memory of Paul Konerko ... well, it’s probably going to be the same thing a lot of people say,” Williams said. “(It‘s) when that ball left the ballpark in the World Series. That was a pretty good one. I’ve got so many, but that’s the one.”

Broadening the scope, Konerko’s steady, continual presence as a leader in the White Sox’s clubhouse is another lasting image he’ll leave behind.

“He was the face of the franchise and always conducted himself with class,” Reinsdorf said. “(He was) just a steady guy. Not flamboyant. Not spectacular. He came to work every day.”

He also gained the trust of upper management, according to Williams. As Konerko built his presence as that “face of the franchise,” he was entrusted by Williams to provide him some player’s perspective input on potential transactions the Sox were mulling over.

“Often times some of the more veteran players, when we’re contemplating either midseason additions or offseason additions, you know, I’d pull veteran players aside,” Williams said. “He was part of that group, where I’d ask his opinion. ‘Who do you think are the championship players on your team?’ And, ‘We’re considering this particular guy or that particular guy on another team. What do you know about him? Is that guy a championship player? What kind of guy is he? Does he fit in the clubhouse?’ Those peripheral things ... those are just as valuable for a guy like me and for the management team as they are for the on-field team.”

There’s been speculation that Konerko’s No.14 will be retired as part of the team’s pregame festivities to celebrate his career, but Reinsdorf didn’t let that cat out of the bag. He did, however, express his sentiments about Konerko’s number being retired at some point and said the Sox slugger is “worthy of a statue,” as well.

“How could it not be retired?” Reinsdorf said. “Of course it will be retired.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-88

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 9-11, 2.32 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 10-11, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (10-11, 4.82 ERA) will try to end his season on a high note for the White Sox on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. He’ll face the Royals in his final start of 2014 and will try to break a troubling recent trend on his home mound. Danks is 0-3 with a 7.67 ERA in his past five starts at home. He just snapped a five-game losing skid overall in his previous start by beating the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 21 on the road. Danks holds a 6-0 mark with a 2.42 ERA in 15 career starts against Kansas City.

--RHP Hector Noesi didn’t finish his season the way he’d have liked in the White Sox’s 3-1 loss against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but he managed to make a decent outing out of a rough start. After allowing three runs on four hits in the first inning, Noesi didn’t yield another run in his remaining five innings and only gave up two more hits. He struck out five and walked two, keeping his team within striking distance before giving way to the bullpen. Noesi, who was a waiver claim from the Texas Rangers in April, likely has a starting job locked up for next season.

--RHP Nate Jones met with reporters Friday at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago and said he’s targeting a return to the mound for the White Sox at some point next season. Jones, who needed surgery on his back to correct a nerve issue, also had Tommy John surgery July 29. He plans to start throwing a baseball again the week before Thanksgiving in the offseason and hopes to return to the bullpen around a year after his date of surgery.

--RF Avisail Garcia didn’t start in the White Sox’s loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night after leaving a game Thursday in the second inning with lower-back stiffness. Manager Robin Ventura said he was taking the conservative approach with Garcia, who missed most of the season after needing surgery in April to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. “He was pushing to be in there tonight, but I didn’t think it was a good idea,” Ventura said. “He’s shooting for (Saturday).”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s special for them. They are the first team in a long time that has made the playoffs for them, so they should be proud of it. This has kind of been a few years in the making with that group over there. Just congratulations to them.” -- White Sox 1B Paul Konerko, after the Royals clinched their first playoff berth since 1985 Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Avisail Garcia (lower back stiffness) left the Sept. 25 game. He is day-to-day. He didn’t start Sept. 26.

--RHP Nate Jones (nerve issue in back, torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent back surgery May 5. As of June 10, he was playing catch, throwing from about 70 feet. He was still doing light throwing in July when he sustained the elbow injury. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on July 29. He plans to start throwing a baseball again the week before Thanksgiving in the offseason and hopes to return to the bullpen around a year after his date of surgery.

--LF Michael Taylor (sore right knee) did not play Sept. 20-25. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 22 that revealed no ligament tear, and he had fluid drained from the knee the same day. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Felipe Paulino (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He was throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on May 3. Paulino was pulled from his rehab assignment May 27 due to shoulder soreness.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Jake Petricka (closer)

RHP Matt Lindstrom

RHP Ronald Belisario

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Javy Guerra

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Scott Snodgress

RHP Scott Carroll

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Adrian Nieto

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF Paul Konerko

INF Leury Garcia

INF Andy Wilkins

INF Marcus Semien

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dayan Viciedo

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Moises Sierra

OF Jordan Danks

OF Michael Taylor