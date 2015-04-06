Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The results of the Chicago White Sox in the Cactus League weren’t nearly what general manager Rick Hahn had in mind after his slew of offseason moves, but he didn’t make those additions to win spring training.

They were done to make the White Sox an instant contender in the American League Central, and that’s still the focus as the team leaves Arizona with a less-than-stellar 11-17-3 record.

“Spring training is spring training,” said left-handed ace Chris Sale, who will start the season on the disabled list and likely return from an avulsion fracture in his right foot April 12 in Chicago. “I mean, we’re not going to put a bunch of emphasis on these games and the results of these games. The main thing here is to get your reps in and get out of here healthy. We’re 1-for-2 on that, but that’s the main goal.”

Recent history shows the spring record doesn’t have much bearing on what kind of season the White Sox will have, and there’s no better proof than their 14-18 mark in 2005, when they won the World Series.

“We are here to win games; but, at the end of the day, we’ve got guys who can show up and play when the lights are on,” said Sale, who will be critical to the Sox’s playoff hopes. “That’s all that really matters.”

Other than Sale breaking the bone in his foot Feb. 27 at his Arizona residence, the only other injury issue for the White Sox is some forearm soreness that will keep right-handed reliever Jake Petricka on the disabled list to start out.

Everybody else is ready to get going with games that count, including the seven additions Hahn made to the 25-man roster in the winter. That includes hard-throwing Jeff Samardzija, a right-handed starter acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics to boost a rotation that already featured Sale and quietly effective left-hander Jose Quintana.

Samardzija, who will join Jaime Navarro as the only pitchers to ever make Opening Day starts for the White Sox and crosstown rival Cubs, is anxious to get on the mound in Kansas City.

“Let’s do it,” said Samardzija, whom the Sox hope to keep off the free-agent market by signing him to a contract extension. “Knock on wood: Everyone’s feeling good right now and the team’s where we need to be. I think everyone’s ready to get this thing going, for sure.”

Heading up that list is first baseman Jose Abreu, the Cuban-born slugger who won the American League’s Rookie of the Year Award last season without much competition. There was talk in the offseason that Abreu, 28, was due for a drop at the plate, but all he did in the spring was get hits in 18 of 19 games in Arizona, including the final 16.

Abreu headed to Charlotte on Friday for the final preseason tuneup with a .508 batting average and 1.194 OPS, driving in eight runs and hitting four doubles, a triple and a home run.

Things didn’t go quite as well for the new veteran faces in camp -- including left fielder Melky Cabrera, right-handed closer David Robertson and first baseman/designated hitter Adam LaRoche -- but nobody on the Sox is concerned.

The real games are just around the corner and there’s renewed optimism and confidence in the locker room. They feel like Hahn did his job with aplomb, and now it’s their turn to make him look even better.

“I think we have high expectations,” said Samardzija, who remains confident despite allowing eight home runs and posting a 7.79 ERA in four spring outings. “It’s just the mentality and what I‘m feeling around the clubhouse. You just (see) a lot of confident guys who are ready to do what they’re here to do, and that’s win ballgames. I don’t think there’s anything else on anyone’s mind here other than doing that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: 2B Micah Johnson, 24, appears to have won a tight competition for the starting job at second base with fellow rookie Carlos Sanchez. Johnson, who stole 84 bases in the minors in 2013, was hampered on the basepaths at Triple-A Charlotte last season. A badly strained left hamstring ended his 2014 season in August, but he’s recovered and has performed well for a second straight year in the Cactus League. Johnson hit .339 in 59 at-bats this spring, with a .391 on-base percentage, .865 OPS and three stolen bases in four attempts.

ON THE RISE: LHP Jose Quintana, 26, has been one of the unluckiest pitchers in baseball the past two seasons. He’s led the White Sox in quality starts, including 66 percent (21) of his 32 outings in 2014, but has just an 18-18 record in that span to show for it. He took 17 no-decisions last year, and four times left games with the lead, only to watch the Sox lose. Perhaps no pitcher was happier to see the Sox sign LF Melky Cabrera and DH Adam LaRoche, who should give 1B Jose Abreu more protection. That might lead to more run production in Quintana’s starts.

BACKSLIDING: 3B Conor Gillaspie is 27, which is supposed to be the prime age for a player, according to famed statistician Bill James. Gillaspie had a .325 batting average on balls in play that helped Gillaspie bump up his overall batting average (.282) by 37 percentage points from 2013. But corresponding to that rise in average was a decrease in power, as Gillaspie hit just seven home runs in 506 plate appearances a year after hitting 13 homers in 452 plate appearances. Gillaspie heads into Opening Day as the Sox’s starting 3B, but his batting average (.245), slugging percentage (.283) and on-base percentage (.273) all lagged this spring.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija allowed eight home runs in four spring starts, along with a 1-2 record and 7.79 ERA, which aren’t exactly the numbers of a second ace. Samardzija said part of the reason for so many long balls allowed was simply trying to get his location and feel for certain pitches back. He mentioned his slider, in particular, as one pitch that is key to keeping hitters off-balance and unable to sit on his fastball.

--LHP Chris Sale took the mound for the first time this spring April 1, and took out his frustrations from missing spring training with the fracture in his right foot. After striking out 13 hitters in six innings, Sale said he felt good getting back on the mound. He’s scheduled to pitch again in Arizona on April 6 and then rejoin the White Sox in Chicago, where he will likely make his first start April 12. If that’s the way it works out, he’ll only miss one turn through the rotation.

--INF Carlos Sanchez is expected to stick with the team for at least the first few games, until LHP Chris Sale (right foot fracture) is ready to make his first start. Sale is likely to return April 12, and the White Sox will have a roster decision to make at that point. They are likely to send Sanchez back, even though he’s had a good spring. He appears to have lost the battle for the starting job at 2B to rookie Micah Johnson, but hit .425 with a .914 OPS in 21 Cactus League games.

--RHP Kyle Drabek, son of former major league pitcher Doug Drabek, was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on March 27 and appears to have earned a bullpen spot to start the season. Starting out, the White Sox’s bullpen will be without RHP Jake Petricka, who will begin the season on the 15-day disabled list with soreness in his right forearm.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah, keep it in the park.” -- White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija, on whether he has a plan for cutting down the number of homers he allows.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Jeff Samardzija

2. LHP Jose Quintana

3. LHP John Danks

4. RHP Hector Noesi

The White Sox will take advantage of the off days that happen more frequently in April to make one turn through the rotation before getting LHP Chris Sale into the mix. They’ll likely use only four starters until Sale makes his expected return April 12 at U.S. Cellular Field.

Adding Samardzija, a hard-throwing righty, breaks up the string of left-handed starters and should bolster an already effective rotation. Noesi could be a good sleeper candidate to throw 200 innings in the fifth spot and help keep the bullpen fresh.

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Maikel Cleto

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Lindstrom

The addition of Robertson alone would have been a huge upgrade from the 2014 bullpen, which had no set closer and featured several inexperienced relievers trying to develop in the setup roles. General manager Rick Hahn added Duke and Jennings via free agency and grabbed Drabek off waivers from Toronto in the final week of spring training. He also reportedly brought back Lindstrom on Friday -- the 35-year-old had pitched for the Sox the past two seasons and recently had been released by the Los Angeles Angels.

Robertson had a rough spring, allowing six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings, but the hope is that he will return to top form in the regular season. Last season, Robertson struck out 96 in 64 1/3 innings and logged 39 saves for the Yankees. Anything close to that for the White Sox would be a huge help.

LINEUP:

1. CF Adam Eaton

2. LF Melky Cabrera

3. 1B Jose Abreu

4. DH Adam LaRoche

5. RF Avisail Garcia

6. 3B Conor Gillaspie

7. SS Alexei Ramirez

8. C Tyler Flowers

9. 2B Micah Johnson

The lineup is balanced and filled with good hitters from top to bottom. If the offseason additions of Cabrera and LaRoche pan out, look for another huge season in the offing by Abreu, who cruised to the American League Rookie of the Year Award last season.

Cabrera doesn’t have the speed he once had, but he’s a solid hitter for average and should be a great fit hitting behind Eaton. The key will be LaRoche adapting to the DH role better than previous White Sox slugger Adam Dunn, who never really adjusted to it from playing the field in the National League.

Manager Robin Ventura said LaRoche and Abreu will share time at first base a little more often than Dunn and Abreu did last year, which should help LaRoche with the transition. Garcia is looking forward to a full season after tearing the labrum in his non-throwing arm early last year and not returning until August. Garcia’s size and speed combination is rare, and he could develop into a special talent if his power production ever catches up with his ability to hit for average.

Having Ramirez and Johnson in the bottom third of the order, with Eaton back at the top, should make the Sox much less of a station-to-station team than in years past.

RESERVES:

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OF J.B. Shuck

C Geovany Soto

INF Carlos Sanchez

Sanchez is probably ticketed for a trip to Triple-A once Sale comes off the 15-day disabled list, but the other four could stick around awhile. They’ll also get plenty of work, as all of them have major league experience.

Beckham was brought back after being traded last season to the Angels. He probably won’t hit all that well, but his fielding is top notch. Beckham used to be the starter at second, but he’s capable of handling every infield position except for catcher. Bonafacio and Soto were quality free-agent additions by Hahn as well. Like Beckham, each is a former starter for other teams. Shuck has proven his versatility in the outfield and nailed down a reserve spot by hitting .339 and stealing five bases in six attempts.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Petricka may be able to return from the DL as soon as his 15 days are up.

--LHP Chris Sale (fractured right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hurt at home Feb. 27. His is projected debut is April 12.

--LHP Eric Surkamp (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.