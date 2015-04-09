Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the first time since 2008, the White Sox have lost their first two games of the season.

“I don’t think anybody is losing any sleep over the fact that we’re 0-2,” said reliever Zach Putnam, who took the loss Wednesday after serving up a two-run homer to Lorenzo Cain in the eighth. “We’ve just got to get into a rhythm. We’ve just got to get into the rhythm of the season.”

Left-handed starter Jose Quintana lasted but five innings, yanked after 102 pitches and surrendering five runs on nine hits, two hit batters and a walk.

“It’s just two games,” Quintana said. “We’ll come back tomorrow. We want to get the wins in the division. Tomorrow will be different.”

Catcher Tyler Flowers put the White Sox ahead with a three-run homer in the second inning, but the lead did not last that long.

”Things are not really going our way yet,“ Flowers said. ”We did a good job of stringing together some hits. They just did a better job than we did with timely hitting. We just have to play a more complete game.

“You definitely don’t want to start that way, but a lot of good things happened for us. A lot of good things happened, even though some bad things happened, too. They just capitalized on the last one and we didn‘t.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 11-11, 4.74 ERA in 2014) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-7, 3.04 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks, who starts Thursday, has never lost to the Royals in 16 career starts. He is 7-0 with a 2.43 ERA, allowing 36 earned runs in 103 2/3 innings. He is 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA in 10 appearances at Kauffman Stadium.

--C Tyler Flowers was 0-for-6 with three strikeouts against Royals LHP Danny Duffy when he faced him in the second inning. Flowers hit Duffy’s second pitch into the Royals’ bullpen for a three-run homer.

--LHP Chris Sale was in the White Sox clubhouse Wednesday after throwing in a minor league game Monday in Arizona. “It’s time to take blinders off and run the race,” said Sale, who is scheduled to come off the disabled list Sunday and start against the Twins.

--INF Gordon Beckham started at third base, batting seventh. Conor Gillaspie started at third in the season opener, but hit .221 against left-handers last year, while Beckham hit .293. Beckham singled in his first two at-bats. Royals LHP Danny Duffy held left-handed hitters to a .137 batting average last season.

--RHP Zach Putnam took the loss when CF Lorenzo Cain took his first offering out far over the left-field wall. “It was a cutter, up, right over the white of the plate, not a good pitch,” Putnam said. “He’s a No. 3 hitter in a big-league lineup. That’s not what you want to do. Their whole lineup seems to be seeing the ball well right now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Things are not really going our way yet. We did a good job of stringing together some hits. They just did a better job than we did with timely hitting. We just have to play a more complete game.” -- White Sox C Tyler Flowers, after Wednesday’s loss to the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Sale (fractured right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hurt at home Feb. 27. He was in the White Sox clubhouse April 8 after throwing in a minor league game April 6 in Arizona. He’s expected to come off the disabled list and pitch April 12.

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Eric Surkamp (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Carlos Sanchez

DH/1B Adam LaRoche

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck