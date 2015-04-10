Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After finishing 16 games below .500 last season, the Chicago White Sox made wholesale changes, adding 12 new faces to their 2015 roster.

Many prognosticators predicted the White Sox would win the American League Central with the influx of new talent, but they lost each of their first three games, getting swept by the Royals. Kansas City completed the season-opening series with a 4-1 win Thursday.

“I‘m not comparing us to the Cavs. I‘m not,” White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton said. “But everyone was freaking out when LeBron (James) and all of them (were) not meshing correctly, and then all of a sudden they win 12 in a row. Again, I‘m not comparing us to the Cavs, but it does take a little while to mesh together with all the new faces we have. You hope we can be a little like them and mesh at the right time and get hot and play good baseball.”

The White Sox are 0-3 for the first time since 2004.

“You’ve got to see a few more games before people can start making a synopsis of how the season is going to go and what the teams are going to be like,” Eaton said. “We’re all right. We’ll be fine. There’s no freaking out here, just a little frustration right now.”

Left-hander John Danks absorbed the loss, his first ever against the Royals.

”I think they just played better than us for three games,“ Danks said. ”It would have been nice to win a couple here. ... We’ve got a lot of baseball left, and we still feel good about what we have here.

“There are things we certainly need to do better, and we will. That’s just the way it’s going to be. We have too much talent in here to keep playing like this, but we’ll be better.”

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said things can get magnified at the beginning of the season.

“We’ve had a three-game losing streak before,” Ventura said. “You kind of push aside the beginning of the year and get that out of the way and get back to playing baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-3

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-4, 4.19 ERA in 2014) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-12, 4.75 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks, entering his season-opening start Thursday, was 7-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 16 career starts against the Royals, including 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA at Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City, however, knocked him out in a three-run sixth inning. “I felt I had better stuff than 5 2/3 innings, but I made a couple of mistakes, but also made pitches when I had to,” Danks said. “I feel good going into my next one.”

--CF Adam Eaton laid out to make a diving catch of Royals 3B Mike Moustakas’ line drive to end the fifth with a runner on third base. “I really couldn’t give two (bleeps) about the play, to be honest with you,” Eaton said. “It saved a run, but we need to win a ballgame. It was a great play, whatever, but that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

--RHP Hector Noesi, who starts Friday in the White Sox’s home opener, went a combined 8-12 with a 4.75 ERA last season with the Mariners, Rangers and White Sox. He is 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in seven career appearances, including five starts, against the Twins. His lone loss to the Twins came last Sept. 14, when he gave up five runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings.

--LHP Carlos Rodon, a 2014 first-round pick and the White Sox’s top pitching prospect, and 36-year-old RHP Brad Penny, who pitched in the 2006 and ‘07 All-Star Games, are part of the Triple-A Charlotte rotation to start the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is different than they’ve been the last couple of years, the power they’re showing. They definitely hit some homers that they haven’t been known for really in the past.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on the Royals, who completed a three-game, season-opening sweep of Chicago on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Sale (fractured right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hurt at home Feb. 27. He was in the White Sox clubhouse April 8 after throwing in a minor league exhibition game April 6 in Arizona. He is expected to come off the disabled list to make an April 12 start.

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Eric Surkamp (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Carlos Sanchez

DH/1B Adam LaRoche

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck