Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The fans are worried, the media’s concerned, but the Chicago White Sox are trying to calm everybody’s nerves amid an ugly 0-4 start to the season.

There are still 158 games left, but after a 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the home opener Friday at U.S. Cellular Field, it’s getting harder swallow.

“It’s definitely amplified starting 0-for-4,” catcher Tyler Flowers said. “It’s a lot different than 8-4. (Reporters) have a good time with it making it really huge. Trust me, we’re not happy about it. All we can do is learn, get better and get ‘em (Saturday).”

The 0-4 start is the Sox’s first since 1995. It’s also the first time they’ve lost their home opener since 2007 against the Cleveland Indians, and the first time since 1991 they’ve been shutout in their first home game.

It’s the first season since 1996 they’ve lost their first game and first home game. More troubling is the fact they’ve been outscored 27-7 so far with a revamped lineup that was supposed to be bolstered by a number of offseason moves.

They only got three hits against the Twins, who came into the game with only one run for the season after being swept in Detroit.

“You go out and the only hit you’ve got is a bunt, there’s frustration,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “You got some hits there late, but that’s not enough. These guys are going to end up having to go through it. It looks bad and everything else, but you’ve gotta go through it and they’ll be a better group when they go through it and it turns around.”

Prior to the game, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn met with reporters and doubled down on the “it’s still early” chatter -- saying there’s still reason to be hopeful for a playoff run.

“There’s precedent, how’s that?” Hahn said. “There’s precedent for recovery from this start. There are a lot of high hopes and expectations, (and) people waiting many months to see this team come together. People want to see it fulfill those expectations immediately. We are all disappointed it happened that way (to start) and frustrated by last few days. With that said, it’s three days. We have 159 more to go and it starts today.”

Now, it will have to start Saturday in the second game against Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-4

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-3, 7.99 ERA in 2014) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 7.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija is looking to bounce back from a rough outing in his first start of the season, which he lost in the season-opener at the Kansas City Royals. Samardzija will face a Minnesota Twins lineup that produced only one unearned run in its first three games before breaking out in a 6-0 victory Friday to spoil the White Sox’s home opener. Samardzija allowed five runs in six innings against the Royals, only struck out one, walked three and hit two batters. He’s 1-1 with a 9.31 ERA in two career starts against the Twins, but beat them Aug. 9, 2014, in the most recent outing.

--RHP Hector Noesi will need to pitch better for the White Sox on Friday in order to hang onto the fifth starter’s role this season. It was only his first start, but Noesi was wild in nearly all 4 2/3 innings he threw in a 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the White Sox’s home opener. Noesi struck out six, which was good, but also walked six, threw two wild pitches and balked a runner from first to second.

--DH Adam LaRoche is off to a rough start for the White Sox, who lost 6-0 to the Minnesota Twins in their home opener Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. LaRoche went 0-for-3 and is 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts in the first four games, all losses. LaRoche has spent most of his career with National League teams, which can’t use the DH. LaRoche will log some time at first base, but his primary role with the Sox will be DH.

--LHP Chris Sale will have some built-in limitations to his first start of the season Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in the finale of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Manager Robin Ventura said Friday that Sale will go six innings or however long it takes him to throw between 90 to 95 pitches. Sale is returning from an avulsion fracture on the outside of his right foot, which caused him to miss almost all of spring training. He’s made two starts in Arizona against minor league teams and is ready to debut for the White Sox. “We’re pretty happy with where he is now with (his progress) and you want to make sure you’re not running him out there and not getting him overextended,” Ventura said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the end, you’re going to be better off when you go through this, but these guys got to fight through it.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on his team’s 0-4 start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Sale (fractured right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hurt at home Feb. 27. He was in the White Sox clubhouse April 8 after throwing in a minor league exhibition game April 6 in Arizona. He is expected to come off the disabled list to make an April 12 start.

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Eric Surkamp (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Carlos Sanchez

DH/1B Adam LaRoche

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck