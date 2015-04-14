Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura had a good clue about Chris Sale’s status late in spring training thanks to handling some pitches from the left-handed ace.

“There was one day where he was on the half-field and I ended up catching him for a little bit,” Ventura said Sunday following the White Sox’s 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. “Just coming out of his hand, you could see the velocity, you could see there was something on him.”

Sale, who sustained a right foot fracture during spring training, came off the disabled list Sunday and turned in a dominating performance for his first victory since an eight-inning, 1-0 decision against the Oakland A’s on Sept. 11, 2014.

On Sunday, he worked six innings and allowed just one run on six hits while striking out eight and walking one. Of his 98 pitches, 72 were strikes.

“This has all been about his foot, not his arm,” Ventura said, “so you’re not necessarily worried about (if) it’s an elbow and every pitch you’re on pins and needles. It’s his ankle, and you had to be carefully with his ankle.”

Sale faced no major league batters in the later stages of spring training, pitching against minor-leaguers or in simulated games.

”I was able to throw or at least maintain while I was rehabbing my foot,“ Sale said. ”I definitely didn’t pitch as much, but I was able to keep my arm loose and keep throwing.

“I’ve definitely got all this behind me now.”

Sale finished 12-4 with a 2.17 ERA last season and narrowly missed becoming the first White Sox pitcher since Joel Horlen in 1967 to lead the American League in ERA. He did lead the league with an average 10.76 strikeouts per nine innings.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 0-0, 9.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (0-0, 9.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season Tuesday as the White Sox open a five-game, six-day road trip in Cleveland. Quintana got a no-decision Wednesday in Kansas City, allowing five runs on nine hits through five innings. In 2014, he had a series of career bests including ERA (3.32), innings pitched (200 1/3), strikeouts (178), quality starts (21) and strikeouts per nine innings pitched (8.00).

--LHP Chris Sale allowed just one run on six hits while striking out eight and walking one over six inning his 2015 season debut against the Twins. “He was sharp,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I think the control, the velocity, everything he had going, he was great. It was vintage him.” Of Sale’s 98 pitches Sunday, 72 were strikes. Sale is now 7-1 all-time against Minnesota with a 2.37 ERA. Before the game, Sale was activated from the disabled list. He missed most of spring training due to a fractured right foot.

--INF Carlos Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday to open a roster spot for LHP Chris Sale, who came off the disabled list. Sanchez, 22, played one game this season and went 2-for-3 in a Wednesday start at Kansas City.

--DH Adam LaRoche clubbed his second home run in two days to give the White Sox a 3-1 lead. He launched a first-pitch solo shot to right field for his second homer of the season. Both came with no runners on base.

--1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 and missed his first home run by just a few feet when a long seventh-inning fly stayed in the park. Abreu has reached base in all six games this season, collecting five hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was definitely satisfied with what we had today. It felt good to get out there and face some major league hitters and come out with a win.” -- LHP Chris Sale, who came off the disabled list Sunday and pitched the White Sox to a 6-2 win over the Twins.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Sale (fractured right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hurt at home Feb. 27. He was activated to make an April 12 start.

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck