Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Although the White Sox beat Cleveland 4-1 on Tuesday, it was a game that delivered an early jolt to both teams. In the first inning, White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera hit a line drive back to the mound that struck right-hander Carlos Carrasco in the side of the head. Cabrera was the second batter of the game and the pitch he hit Carrasco with was only Carrasco’s eighth pitch of the game.

“It was a very tough moment,” Cabrera said through a translator. “It was real scary because it hit his face. But it’s baseball. You can’t control it once you hit the ball.”

While trainers were attending to Carrasco, who was lying face down on the ground, Cabrera walked over to the mound. “I felt bad,” he said. “I just wanted to see what happened. At first I thought the ball hit him directly in the face, but then I realized it was on the side.”

The ball hit Carrasco on the jaw, near the right ear. He was X-rayed at a local hospital and all the tests came back negative. He was treated for a bruised jaw, but there were no signs of a concussion or head injury.

“That’s a relief,” said Cabrera. “I was very concerned about him.”

Following that scary moment, the White Sox did a good job of re-focusing on the game and emerged with a well-played 4-1 victory that was anchored by the previously struggling Sox bullpen. At the start of the day, Chicago ranked last in the American League with a bullpen ERA of 5.94.

However, left-handers Dan Jennings and Zach Duke and right-hander David Robertson were nearly perfect over the last three innings. Each pitcher worked one inning and they combined to pitch three hitless and scoreless innings, striking out eight of the 10 batters they faced, including the last six in a row.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu continued his tormenting of Cleveland pitchers Tuesday as he blasted his second home run of the season. Abreu has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games vs. the Indians, hitting .349 in that span. His four home runs at Progressive Field are his most at any road ballpark and his six career home runs vs. the Indians are his most against any team in the majors.

--LHP Jose Quintana baffled Cleveland hitters again Tuesday in pitching six solid innings to earn the victory in a 4-1 Sox win. Quintana allowed one unearned run on three hits in six innings. In 12 career appearances vs. the Indians, 10 of them starts, Quintana is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA.

--OF Melky Cabrera had a scary moment in the first inning when he hit a line drive back to the mound that hit Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco in the side of the head. Carrasco left the game with what was later diagnosed as a bruised jaw. “It was real scary because it hit his face. But it’s baseball. You can’t control it once you hit the ball,” said Cabrera, who is 6-for-11 (.545) in his career vs. Carrasco.

--OF Avisail Garcia’s two-out RBI single gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the first inning of what became a 4-1 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. For his career, Garcia is now hitting .314 with runners in scoring position and .303 with two outs and runners in scoring position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You like to have a rally, but you don’t like to see that happen. That’s beyond the baseball stuff. Anytime a guy gets hit like that, it’s always scary.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after OF Melky Cabrera hit a line drive back to the mound in the first inning that hit Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco in the jaw.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck