Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- John Danks has had better birthdays.

Pitching on his 30th birthday, the Chicago left-hander failed to get out of the fifth inning and took the loss in the White Sox’s 4-2 loss at Cleveland on Wedneday. In 4 2/3 innings, Danks gave up four runs, three earned, on six hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

This was the second time Danks started a game on his birthday. He was much better in the other one, which came against Oakland in 2009. In that game he pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

Against the Indians, Danks pitched a little better than his line indicates, according to White Sox manager Robin Ventura, anyway.

“I thought Johnny actually pitched all right, but we didn’t do any favors behind him,” said Ventura. “The defensive ability is in these guys. We just have to be able to get it out.”

A throwing error by catcher Geovany Soto in the third inning led to an unearned run by the Indians. There were also two other plays that were originally scored errors by the White Sox but were later changed to hits for the Indians.

Either way, Ventura was clearly not pleased with his team’s defense. The White Sox have made eight errors this season. Only two American League teams have made more.

“You’ve got to play better than that to win ballgames,” said Danks. “I felt I had good enough control. They just found some holes and there were some other things we had to deal with.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 6.23 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks gave up four runs, three earned, in 4 2/3 innings in taking the loss Wednesday, a 4-2 loss to Cleveland. “I thought Johnny actually pitched all right, but we didn’t do any favors behind him,” said Manager Robing Ventura, of the White Sox’ shaky defense. In his last four starts vs. Cleveland Danks is 0-3 with a 5.96 ERA.

--OF Adam Eaton failed to get down a sacrifice bunt and wound up striking out with runners and first and second and no outs in the top of the ninth inning, with the Sox losing 4-2. “Adam has to put that bunt down to third base and move everyone over. You expect him to be able to get it done, but he didn‘t,” said Manager Robin Ventura.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija will face LHP David Price in a battle of aces Friday, when the White Sox resume their road trip in Detroit. It will be the first career start vs. the Tigers for Samardzija, who in his first two starts this season was 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA.

--3B Conor Gillaspie had a career batting average of .333 vs. Cleveland at the start of the two game series. However, Gillaspie was just 1-for-5 in the two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to play better than that to win ballgames. I felt I had good enough control. They just found some holes and there were some other things we had to deal with.” -- White Sox LHP John Danks, who gave up four runs, three earned, in 4 2/3 innings in taking the loss Wednesday, 4-2 at Cleveland.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He may be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck