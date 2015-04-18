Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Chicago White Sox seem to be regaining their footing at just the right point early in the season.

The Detroit Tigers edged Chicago 2-1 Friday on a one-out RBI single up the middle by shortstop Jose Iglesias to drop the White Sox to 3-2 for their last five games in a season that stands at 3-6 since it began.

White Sox pitching has stepped up, which is always a good first step in getting a team back on track. Dating back to the third inning of their April 11 game, Chicago pitchers have now posted a 1.52 ERA (seven earned runs, 41 1/3 innings) with 47 strikeouts and 30 hits allowed.

It has some importance because the schedule for most of the first month of the season involves American League Central Division teams playing one another nearly exclusively.

Chicago does not face its first non-division foe until it plays at Baltimore on April 19-21. It then has seven more games in a row against AL Central opponents.

It is not mandatory, but it certainly helps teams if they can stay within a handful of games of first place while they are playing divisional foes. When divisional rivals are playing one another, each victory means a team gains on at least two other teams in the division.

Manager Robin Ventura scheduled his three best starters for his team’s series in Detroit.

Lefty Chris Sale was set for Saturday with southpaw Jose Quintana pitching Sunday.

Game 1 went to Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-1, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale is scheduled to make his second start of the season Saturday in Detroit. The last time he faced the Tigers, in September, there was a mini-controversy when he accused Tigers’ DH Victor Martinez of having a spy in the stands to feed him signs. He worked six innings in that game, allowing a run on four hits with a strikeout. Overall, Sale is 5-5 with a 2.64 ERA versus Detroit in 21 games, 11 of them starts.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija did a nice job of fending off Detroit on Friday, allowing just one run in eight innings despite giving up eight hits. He allowed a solo home run but stranded four Tigers runners at third in the first and third (with one out) and fifth and seventh (with two outs). “Both sides were limited in what they could do because of the starters,” manager Robin Ventura said.

--RHP Hector Noesi will be skipped in the next run-through of the White Sox rotation. Two days off gave manager Robin Ventura the option of skipping a start, and he elected to have Noesi miss his next turn. Noesi lasted 4 2/3 innings in a loss in his only start this season.

--CF Adam Eaton is showing signs that his early-season slump is over. Eaton recorded his second straight two-hit game Friday, collecting a pair of singles. It could have been three save for a nice fielding job by Detroit LHP David Price. Eaton bunted Price’s second pitch of the game down the first-base line, but Price batted it with his hand right into the glove of 1B Miguel Cabrera just in time to nip Eaton at first. Eaton is hitting .158, but he brought a .362 lifetime average against Detroit into the series.

--LHP Jose Quintana will pitch Sunday as manager Robin Ventura elected to skip a starter due to a pair of days off in Chicago’s schedule during this turn through the White Sox rotation. Quintana has already started twice this season, posting a 1-0 record and 4.09 ERA.

--DH Adam LaRoche was slated to make only his second start of the season in the field this weekend, manager Robin Ventura indicated. LaRoche is a better defensive first baseman than regular 1B Jose Abreu, but the star slugger prefers to be in the field. The veteran LaRoche has made eight starts as the DH for the White Sox.

--C Geovany Soto made his fourth start of the season behind the plate Friday, in part because RHP Jeff Samardzija was the starting pitcher. Soto caught Samardzija when both were with the Chicago Cubs. “He has a good feel for him and there’s a familiarity there so I like that,” manager Robin Ventura said.

--RHP Jake Petricka, out of action since spring training with a right forearm strain, worked an inning of relief in his first rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte. He pitched a 1-2-3 sixth with one strikeout. He will work another inning Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You expect a low-scoring game when you have two pitchers like that hooking up.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after his team lost 2-1 to Detroit in which David Price and Jeff Samardzija were the starting pitchers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on April 16, and he is due to make another rehab appearance April 18. He could be activated during the week of April 20-26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck