Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It takes time.

That is one of the beauties of a major league season -- there’s plenty of time.

Every season is different, every team is different, but it still takes a certain length of time for a team to find its identity.

”I think it takes about 30-35 games to see where you’re at,“ said manager Robin Ventura, whose team is roughly one-third of the way through that journey. ”If you get off to a good start, people say you’ve already gelled.

“If you’re struggling, they say you haven‘t. And if you’re not playing well and somebody else is getting off to a good start, maybe it can take you 70-75 games to catch up.”

Detroit is off to a hot start, along with Kansas City, in the American League Central. Both teams have made changes to their starting lineup but the core of each team is essentially the same.

The White Sox are fighting to get to .500 with nearly half the opening roster acquired between seasons.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera, DH/first baseman Adam LaRoche and reserve Emilio Bonifacio are new, while rookie Micah Johnson is new at second base. Geovany Soto is the new backup catcher.

Right-hander David Robertson was signed as a free agent to close up a hole at the back end of the bullpen while lefty Zach Duke was signed to be a solid situational pitcher and right-hander Matt Albers was brought in to shore up middle relief.

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija was obtained in a trade to bolster the rotation while lefty Dan Jennings was acquired in a trade to help the relievers.

Outfielder J.B. Shuck and right-handed reliever Kyle Drabek were claimed off waivers.

They are all professionals and have major league experience, but it still takes time for teammates to adjust to one another.

If a batter comes up in critical situation, it can make a big difference in his approach at the plate depending on how he feels about the next hitter. You tend to be more aggressive if you don’t trust the next guy to be able to do the job.

You can be more selective if you have a reasonable amount of confidence the hitter coming up is a solid in critical situations.

Same for pitchers.

A starter that doesn’t trust his relievers will tend to do things that will help his chances of going deeper into a game. Teams with strong bullpens see the starters go all out as long as they can, knowing the relievers will nail things down.

Just knowing who can (and can‘t) do what is a big part of team success.

In most cases, it just doesn’t happen overnight.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-0, 1.50 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 0-2, 6.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks is off to a wobbly start but retired the first six batters he faced in his most recent outing to offer hope he is about to turn things around. Danks is facing Cleveland for the second start in a row. He is only 1-7 in his career at U.S. Cellular Field against the Indians and overall is just 5-12 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts against Cleveland.

--LHP Jose Quintana went to 3-2 on five of the seven batters he faced in the first inning Sunday and it was costly. Two singles plus a walk, all on 3-2 pitches, were followed by LF Yoenis Cespedes’ first career grand slam, also on a 3-2 pitch. “He got ahead in the count early,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He had quite a few 0-2 and 1-2 counts. But then he got picky. They’ve got a pretty good lineup, so you have to be careful. But you do have to be a little bit more aggressive. It felt like once he got two strikes on them, he just nibbled. He let them back in the count. Quintana’s going to be better his next time out.”

--1B Jose Abreu returned to first base Sunday and got an RBI triple. But he also lined into a double play and grounded into one to snuff out two Chicago rallies. Abreu has gotten the bulk of the playing time in the field, but DH Adam LaRoche has also seen action at first base.

--CF Adam Eaton went 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday and that indicates his hitting slump might not be over. Credit to Eaton, though, for not letting his .136 batting average affect his defensive play. Eaton sped into deep center to suck in a long drive by rookie C James McCann of Detroit leading off the fourth inning and also went into right center to catch a drive by LF Yoenis Cespedes in the fifth. “He seems to be pushing too hard,” manager Robin Ventura said. “But that seem to be his natural personality.”

--RHP Jake Petricka, currently on the disabled list due to a right forearm strain, pitched a second scoreless inning on a rehab assignment Saturday as he preps for a return to the roster. “He looked good,” manager Robin Ventura said of the reports he got on Petricka. “There’s a chance we could see him ready (to be back) this week. We’ll see when we get home.” Petricka walked a pair and struck out two in his outing. It’s likely he’ll have another inning of work before a decision is made.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If he walked somebody, it seemed like our guys got aggressive on the first pitch. You like to see a little more patience there.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, of his team’s offensive problems against Detroit’s Shane Greene.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on April 16, and he pitched two scoreless innings in another rehab appearance April 18. He could be activated during the week of April 20-26.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Javy Guerra

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Kyle Drabek

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck