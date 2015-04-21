Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Carlos Rodon has a future ticketed for the front end of the Chicago White Sox’s starting rotation, but before he gets there, he’ll spend some quality time in the bullpen.

The left-handed Rodon, the White Sox’s hard-throwing top prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and will start his major-league career as a reliever. There’s precedent for such a move by the White Sox, as current ace Chris Sale and former ace Mark Buehrle -- both lefties -- started their big-league careers in the same way.

Each used their time in the bullpen to continue sharpening their pitch repertoires and get used to pitching in the majors. Once they were ready, they went to the front of the rotation. That’s the tentative plan for Rodon too, after the White Sox drafted him third overall last summer out of North Carolina State.

“Really this is about him forcing the issue in terms of what’s best for his development,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, prior to his team’s 4-3 comeback win Monday against the Cleveland Indians. “Second, and perhaps almost as important, is it makes us stronger, makes us better. We still view this kid as a potential long-term fixture for us in the rotation. We had been unwavering on that since the day we drafted him. The one thing we kept talking about in spring is we weren’t quite sure what the path was going to be. Obviously, now the path is going to be through this bullpen.”

Hahn said Rodon started using his changeup more last season once he signed and started pitching his way through the White Sox’s minor-league system. He continued working that pitch in with his mid-90s fastball and devastating slider in spring training, and kept it up in two starts with Charlotte, where he went 1-0 and struck out 13.

Hahn believes the changeup will eventually complement the other offerings so well that Rodon could quickly become one of the top pitchers in his already-impressive rotation. The only question is when that will happen?

“We are going to learn from our history of being able to do that with Chris (Sale), and Mark Buehrle before him, in terms of getting him to the rotation at some point in the not-too-distant future,” Hahn said. “To answer that next question, there is no specific date. There is no date on anyone’s calendar when he’s going to be in the rotation. We just know ultimately he’s going to wind up there.”

Rodon wasn’t the only addition the White Sox made to their bullpen Monday, as they also reinstated right-hander Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) from the 15-day disabled list. Petricka, 26, saved 14 games last season as a rookie and gives manager Robin Ventura another high-velocity option in the late innings.

“Getting Jake back is big,” Ventura said. “You were counting on him being a big part of the middle of the bullpen. So, you get a guy back that you kind of figure what he would be doing, it just makes sense of how they all work together. It’s more of a complete bullpen when he’s here with us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 1-1, 2.84 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi hopes to earn his first victory of the season when he starts at home Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Noesi took the loss in his first start in a 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the White Sox’s home opener. Noesi beat Cleveland in his most recent outing against the Indians, allowing just two earned runs on six hits Aug. 27, 2014. He went 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts against the Indians last season.

--LHP Carlos Rodon was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Monday and will pitch out of the bullpen to start his major-league career. It’s the same kind of role LHP Chris Sale, now the team’s ace, had as a rookie. Sale became the White Sox’s closer, but there’s no plan for Rodon to do that with RHP Nate Robertson signed away from the Yankees in the offseason to fill that role. Rodon was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in two starts for Charlotte this season, limiting hitters to a .216 average.

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) was reinstated off the 15-day disabled list on Monday. The White Sox welcomed the hard-throwing 26-year-old back to the back end of the bullpen, where he will be used as a set-up option in the late innings. Petricka went 1-6 with a 2.96 ERA and posted 14 saves in 67 appearances as a rookie in 2014.

--RHP Javy Guerra was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with inflammation in his right shoulder. The move was made retroactive to April 13. Guerra, 29, was 0-0 and didn’t allow a run in 1 2/3 innings this season. Guerra went 2-4 with a 2.91 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 42 relief outings for the White Sox in 2014.

--RHP Kyle Drabek was designated for assignment Monday to make room on the roster for LHP Carlos Rodon and RHP Jake Petricka to join the White Sox’s bullpen. Drabek, who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on March 27, went 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in three relief appearances for Chicago.

--LF Melky Cabrera delivered a one-out single to left field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the White Sox a stunning 4-3 comeback win against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. It was Cabrera’s 11th career walk-off hit and first since April 18, 2012, when he was with the San Francisco Giants. Cabrera, who signed with the White Sox in the offseason, went 1-for-4 and is hitting .260 for Chicago.

--LHP John Danks allowed two solo home runs and three runs on six hits in a six-inning start for a no-decision in the White Sox’s 4-3 comeback win Monday. It was the 216th start of his career for the White Sox, which tied him with Gary Peters for 15th all-time in franchise history. “I gave us a chance to win,” said Danks, who was let off the hook for a loss thanks to a four-run ninth by the White Sox. “I was throwing strikes and working quick, trying to get those guys back in the dugout. It was a heck of a ninth inning. That was fun to watch.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went to the plate just trying to make contact with the ball (and) put the ball in play. Thank God I could do it.” -- LF Melky Cabrera, who delivered a single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the White Sox a comeback win against Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on April 16, and pitched two scoreless innings in another rehab appearance April 18. He was activated April 20.

--RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 20, retroactive to April 13.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Carlos Rodon

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck