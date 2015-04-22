Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Adam Eaton considers himself a consummate team player and when both the Chicago White Sox center fielder and his teammates struggled to get off to a good start, Eaton took it personally.

Eaton entered Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians hitting .149, a standard that he understands as a leadoff hitter won’t be acceptable over the long run.

“I‘m supposed to stir the drink. I‘m the straw and that’s my job,” said Eaton, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to the Indians. “When we don’t (do well), I definitely take that personally. But at the same time, I need to mature a little bit. It’s a long season and the next at-bat and the next game is a new opportunity for myself to prove that I belong here and should play here.”

Eaton admits he may have been pressing a bit after signing a five-year, $25 million contract extension in March. Eaton said as a 5-foot-8 major leaguer, he has plenty to motivate him other than a contract. Overall, Eaton, who is a career .274 hitter, feels good at the plate and knows it’s just a matter of time before he finds his groove at the plate and properly sets the table for left fielder Melky Cabrera, first baseman Jose Abreu and designated hitter Adam LaRoche behind him.

“I want Jose’s numbers to be there, I want Melky’s numbers to be there, I want LaRoche’s numbers to be there,” Eaton said. “And in order for their numbers to be there, I have to be on base and that’s my job.”

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said despite Eaton’s slow start, he’s not worried. For Eaton to settle into his role, Ventura said it’s just a matter of the 26-year-old taking this as they come rather than allowing personal expectations to get the best of him.

“The trust is there that he’s a good player and that he can play well,” Ventura said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-1, 2.49 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon made his major league debut against the Cleveland Indians April 21 and exhibited some of the nerves one might expect in such a situation. Rodon will eventually be worked into the White Sox rotation but Chicago manager Robin Ventura said the rookie will be groomed in the bullpen. As a pitcher expected to be used as a middle reliever, Rodon worked 2 1/3 innings in his debut against Cleveland, walked three, gave up three hits and two earned runs. Afterward, he admitted there were some butterflies. “Maybe (there was) a little overthrowing. There’s no excuses -- you’ve got to be good in that situation.”

--CF Adam Eaton knows he has to be a better leadoff hitter. Eaton has struggled in the role early on and appeared to be continuing the trend in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to Cleveland. But in his final three at-bats, Eaton reached base twice, laying down a perfect bunt single before singling and scoring a run in the eighth inning when the White Sox appeared on the verge of erasing a five-run deficit. Eaton realizes getting back to where he wants to be will take time, but Tuesday night appeared to be a step in the right direction.

--1B Jose Abreu continued his solid hitting of late, giving the White Sox an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run. Abreu is now 11-for-34 (.324) with three home runs and eight RBIs in his last eight games. The better news for the White Sox is that eight of his 13 hits this season have gone for extra bases. Abreu has doubled three times and has a triple to go along with four home runs, providing the kind of pop that manager Robin Ventura is looking for in setting up DH Adam LaRoche.

--RHP Hector Noesi continues to give the White Sox a solid workload, but as of late, hasn’t seen the innings of work translate over to statistical success. Dating back to last season, Noesi, who took the loss in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss to Cleveland, has worked at least 5 2/3 innings in eight of his last nine starts. But in that time, Noesi is 0-5 with a 5.28 ERA (17 earned runs in 29 innings pitched) in his last five starts. Manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday he hopes Noesi, who is currently the White Sox’s No. 5 starter, will be “inspired” by the call-up of rookie LHP Carlos Rodon, who will eventually be moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Rodon) came in and he was probably a little amped up. (He) couldn’t really get it the way he wanted and place it. He was a little more erratic than we’ve seen him in the past.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, of LHP Carlos Rodon, who allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings in his major league debut against Cleveland Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck