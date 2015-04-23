Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The reality of the occasion did not fully hit Carlos Rodon until after he had gone to bed late Tuesday night.

While the 22-year-old Chicago White Sox rookie pitcher’s major league debut had not gone as planned in a 6-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians, the moment of taking the mound in a big league environment was not lost on Rodon.

It’s something he won’t soon forget.

“A couple of guys said, ‘You’ll never feel this feeling again so remember it - it only happens once because it’s your debut,'” Rodon said Wednesday. “It’s a little different feeling.”

Despite struggling with his control after taking over for Chicago starter Hector Noesi with runners at first and third and two outs, Rodon took manager Robin Ventura’s decision to bring him in under those circumstances as a compliment.

“Hopefully he does it again,” said Rodon, who threw 60 pitches in his debut, only 29 of which were strikes.

Even though Rodon gave up a pair of earned runs and walked three of the first five hitters he faced, Ventura said Wednesday he wouldn’t hesitate to give Chicago’s 2014 first-round draft pick another opportunity to pitch the White Sox out of a jam.

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper seconded Ventura’s vote of confidence, pinning Rodon’s struggles on nerves more than anything. Cooper said he likely will wait before he puts Rodon in a situation in which he would pitch on back-to-back days. In the meantime, the goal is to keep things simple with Rodon.

For the time being -- with the exception of the outcome -- Cooper wants Rodon to look fondly back on his inaugural outing.

”I think the moment was a big moment,“ Cooper said. ”Every kid who comes up here is reaching a dream. He’s reached his dream -- the dream he’s had since he was a little kid and we’re excited about bringing those guys up.

“It didn’t get off to a good start, but that doesn’t mean we’ve got any negative thoughts in our head about this kid.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 4.80 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-0, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Drabek cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, the White Sox announced Wednesday. Drabek appeared in three games for Chicago this season, working 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks. He also had three strikeouts. The move was made to clear space for top prospect LHP Carlos Rodon. The White Sox claimed Drabek off waivers from the Blue Jays in March.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija has 37 career victories, the latest - a 6-0 triumph over Cleveland - gave the him his first win in a White Soxuniform. But for Samardzija, who is now with his third major league stop after stints with the Cubs and A‘s, logging his first win with his new ball club means something. “It’s all about proving yourself to these guys - your new teammates,” Samardzija said. “You want to come out and prove your worth to them (so) that they want to go out and play with you and be out there on tough days like (Wednesday).”

--1B Jose Abreu’s first-inning home run marked the fifth time in his career that he has homered on consecutive days. Abreu continues to be a steady force in the White Sox offense, especially early in games. Abreu, last year’s American League Rookie of the Year, is hitting .365 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 RBIs in the first inning of games. It’s a presence his teammates have quickly gotten used to. “That’s Jose,” White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton said. “If you take a look at last season, I think he had a little stretch where he struggled and he turned it on for the rest of the season...He’s a great player and everything he gets, he earns for sure.”

--DH Adam LaRoche is among the White Sox hitters who are starting to find their groove, hoping to move past Chicago’s early-season struggles. Plugged into the cleanup spot in manager Robin Ventura’s lineup, LaRoche reached base three straight times in Wednesday’s victory with two singles and a walk. Over his last nine games, LaRoche has exhibited more patience at the plate, drawing six walks, and he has scored six runs. During that stretch, he is also hitting .294 with three home runs and eight RBIs. If the White Sox hope to continue their success, LaRoche probably will play a key role, having the luxury of having LF Melky Cabrera and 1B Jose Abreu locked in front of him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you get that early lead and then you have the faith in your defense, just to throw it over the plate. It makes the day a lot easier for me.” - RHP Jeff Samardzija, who pitched six shutout innings Wednesday for his first win in a White Sox uniform.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck