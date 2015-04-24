Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- When designated hitter Adam LaRoche signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Chicago White Sox in the offseason, he knew there would be a period of transition.

With the exception of six games he played with the Boston Red Sox in 2009, LaRoche spent his entire career playing in the National League.

A career .223 hitter in April, LaRoche got off to his typically frustrating start from the plate early on in his new home in the American League.

LaRoche started to turn things around as of late, collecting six hits, including a home run, and four RBIs over the past week. It is a sign, LaRoche believes, that some of the early adjustments he was forced to make in a new league may giving way to an established comfort level.

In addition from moving from first base to mostly a designated hitter slot with the White Sox, he is getting used to a whole new collection of opposing pitchers.

“(Being a) DH is different, but the more I do it, the more comfortable it gets,” LaRoche said. “You start to get a routine down and figure out what works for me, but seeing pitchers I haven’t seen (is challenging). There’s a lot I have seen ... but there’s still quite a few out there.”

White Sox manager Robin Ventura, who spent time in both leagues in his playing career, acknowledges changing leagues can come with some growing pains. But with technology, adjusting to a new slate of pitching can be made easier.

”You kind of get used to seeing (the same pitchers) and you get comfortable and you’ve been in the league for a while and those are the guys you see, you don’t have to do quite as much homework,“ Ventura said. ”Now with video and interleague, it’s easier. It’s always a little different when you go out and play and it’s cold and there’s just different things that go around.

“But it’s a learning process any time you switch leagues, and it becomes unfamiliar in who you’re facing.”

LaRoche went 1-for-6 and struck out four times Thursday as the White Sox fell 3-2 to the Kansas City Royals in 13 innings.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-0, 5.51 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-1, 8.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale hoped to start the season with three consecutive wins for the second consecutive season, but instead, was ejected for the first time in his career. Sale was effective in his seven innings before being tossed for his role in a bench-clearing brawl. He threw 99 pitches, 77 of which went for strikes. After allowing two first-inning runs, Sale understood the need for him to settle in to give the White Sox a chance to win. Kansas City didn’t collect another run against him. “You have to (pitch well),” Sale said. “With the team we have that can fight back and come back like we did, that’s all you can do to keep (the Royals) to what they had already.”

--1B Jose Abreu didn’t hit a home run for the third straight game, but he has his third consecutive multi-hit game. Abreu’s RBI double tied the game in the fifth inning as he continued to hit well against the Royals. Abreu has hit safely in seven straight games against Kansas City dating back to last season, and he has reached safely in 16 of the 17 games he has played against the Royals in his career. Abreu said this week that while the Chicago offense struggled to score runs at points this season, it is only a matter of time before he and his teammates start to find their groove.

--RHP David Robertson worked an inning of relief in Thursday night’s loss without allowing a hit. Robertson, Chicago’s closer, has not allowed a hit against his last 16 hitters while striking out 11 in a stretch that dates back to April 9. Even more impressive, Robertson has been untouchable in his last five appearances (five innings) during which he hasn’t allowed a hit. He also owns a string of seven straight appearances dating back to Sept. 25, 2014, without allowing a run.

--RF Avisail Garcia singled in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday night, putting the tying run on base before PH Gordon Beckham flied out to end the game. With the hit, Garcia has reached base safely in 13 of Chicago’s last 14 games. Garcia, whose on-base percentage is just .316, also scored the White Sox’s first run after reaching on a fielder’s choice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What happened, (you’ve got) two competitive teams scratching for the same goal -- sometimes, that gets the best of you. Ventura is a heck of a competitor. ... I‘m a competitor as well. Sometimes, boys will be boys.” -- CF Adam Eaton, whose jawing with Royals RHP Yordano Ventura led to a bench-clearing brawl Thursday. Ventura was among five players who were ejected, but Eaton wasn’t one of them.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

3B Conor Gillaspie

SS Alexei Ramirez

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck