Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox rank 12th in the American League in runs scored despite having a lineup that suggests run production shouldn’t be an issue this season.

Despite the early offensive struggles -- both collectively and among some of Chicago’s starters -- first baseman Jose Abreu said that although it’s still early in the season, the White Sox need to address any concerns that may exist before things become too problematic.

“We have to make some changes probably in the way we are approaching the game,” Abreu said this week through an interpreter. “We have to be more (like) a unit, like a team -- the players, the coaches, everybody.”

Abreu said although he has concerns, he doesn’t feel like it’s his place -- as a second-year player -- to call a team meeting to address any issues before they become bigger. But as one of the White Sox clubhouse leaders, Abreu -- who leads the White Sox in batting average (.305), home runs (5) and every other offensive category -- said that at some point a team meeting could be what’s needed to try and come to some solutions.

But still it’s early.

“We still have more than 100 games left,” said Abreu, who got the wind knocked out of him in Friday’s suspended game against the Royals. “We just have to keep working, maybe at some point have a meeting and think about what we have been doing or what we need to be executing. ... I am very confident that we will be OK at the end of the season.”

The bench-clearing brawl against the Royals could galvanize the White Sox, manager Robin Ventura said. While every team is different, Ventura said he likes the unity he has on the team. That was on display during the fight in which five players, including White Sox pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Chris Sale, were ejected. Samardzija came to the rescue of Sale, but says he wasn’t trying to prove anything.

It’s an incident though, Sale said, that could have some benefit for the White Sox moving forward.

“Let’s hope it’s something that sparks us, lights a fire,” Sale said.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 2-1, .199 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 0-2, 6.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu reached base three times in Friday night’s suspended game, including a pair of singles. Abreu was slightly injured in the third inning when he attempted to run down Royals SS Alcides Escobar during a stolen-base attempt. Abreu landed awkwardly and got the wind knocked out of him, but remained in the game after a brief meeting with trainers.

--LHP Jose Quintana returned to the form that manager Robin Ventura is accustomed to. After entering the game with an 8.40 ERA, Quintana was solid through seven innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. He struck out five hitters and 98 pitches, 63 of which went for strikes. “He battled -- he had the one walk that bit him, but from where he was till now, this is the guy we’re just used to seeing,” Ventura said. “He just battles and gives you a chance.”

--LHP John Danks is 7-1 with a 2.63 ERA in his career against the Royals. He last pitched against the Indians Monday, when he yielded three runs and left after six innings trailing before his team rallied with four runs in the ninth inning to win the game and turn Danks’ loss into a no-decision.

--LHP Chris Sale and RHP Jeff Samardzija said they’re unsure if Major League Baseball will suspend them for their roles in the bench-clearing brawl Thursday against the Royals in which five players were ejected.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They deemed it too wet and sloppy. They did the best they could to have it go as long as it could.” -- White Sox manager Robin, after Friday’s game was suspended after a 40-minute rain delay.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck