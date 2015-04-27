Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Right-handed pitcher Scott Carroll marveled at the timing of his promotion to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

One year earlier, Carroll was called up to make his major league debut with the White Sox.

“It’s pretty cool and almost surreal to be back here again one year from the day,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he was a better pitcher this time around. The 30-year-old could fit in as a long reliever or a spot starter for the White Sox, who purchased Carroll’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte after right-hander Matt Albers went to the 15-day disabled list with a broken pinky finger on his pitching hand.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Carroll or rookie Carlos Rodon could be called upon to make a start or two if the team’s rotation is depleted. Chicago’s top two starters, left-hander Chris Sale and right-hander Jeff Samardzija, are appealing five-game suspensions that they received after Friday’s brawl against the Kansas City Royals.

“With (Albers) having a fracture and Scotty coming up, we have a little length and some options to be able to cover that,” Ventura said.

Carroll went 5-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games (19 starts) with the White Sox in 2014. He failed to make the big-league roster this spring, but he went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts at Triple-A.

In the year between promotions, Carroll said, he had increased confidence and improved control.

”Having a year under my belt, it has meant a lot,“ Carroll said. ”I got to really focus and work on my pitches and compete at this level.

“It’s one thing when you can be successful at Triple-A. But to do it at the big league level, you have to be better with your stuff. I think I’ve become smarter dealing with hitters and being able to use the arsenal I have to better suit at this level.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-2, 5.23 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-1, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Carroll was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. He went 5-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games (19 starts) with the White Sox in 2014. He failed to make the big-league roster this spring, but he went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts at Triple-A.

--RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to be the 26th man on the active roster for a doubleheader with the Royals on Sunday. He was sent back down after the games.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija is scheduled to start Tuesday and LHP Chris Sale is scheduled to start Wednesday as both pitchers await word on their appeals to five-game suspensions. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he spoke with both pitchers about maintaining their composures. “They undertsand that,” Ventura said. “There’s also a part of the emotions that run during a game, protecting your teammates and being there for each other. All of those things have to go into consideration when you’re confronted with that stuff.”

--RHP Matt Albers was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of a broken pinky finger on his pitching hand. Albers said he broke his finger during Thursday’s brawl against the Kansas City Royals. Albers estimated that he would miss a few weeks. “It’s a little frustrating that it happened like that, but I’ve just got to roll with it,” he said.

--LHP Eric Surkamp was designated for assignment. Surkamp is 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in four appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this season. The White Sox have a glut of southpaws in the big league bullpen with left-handers Zach Duke, Dan Jennings and Carlos Rodon.

--LHP John Danks earned his first win of the season and struck out eight batters for the first time since July 2, 2014. “Fortunately I had enough on my fastball to keep them off balance,” Danks said. “There were a couple of pitches I would like back, but it’s baseball and we won the ballgame.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys picked me up, and it’s fun to watch. We came to the ballpark to win two, and we got it done.” -- White Sox LHP John Danks, who earned his first win of the season, beating Kansas City on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. Albers said he sustained the injury April 23 during a brawl with the Kansas City Royals. He is expected to be out until mid-May.

--RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck