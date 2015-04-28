Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Right-handed pitcher Scott Carroll marveled at the timing of his promotion to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

One year earlier, Carroll was called up to make his major league debut with the White Sox.

“It’s pretty cool and almost surreal to be back here again one year from the day,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he was a better pitcher this time around. The 30-year-old could fit in as a long reliever or a spot starter for the White Sox, who purchased Carroll’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte after right-hander Matt Albers went to the 15-day disabled list with a broken pinky finger on his pitching hand.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Carroll or rookie Carlos Rodon could be called upon to make a start or two if the team’s rotation is depleted. Chicago’s top two starters, left-hander Chris Sale and right-hander Jeff Samardzija, are appealing five-game suspensions that they received after Friday’s brawl against the Kansas City Royals.

Samardzija, however, could start Tuesday against the Orioles after Monday’s game was postponed less than an hour before the scheduled first pitch due to violence in the streets of Baltimore.

“With (Albers) having a fracture and Scotty coming up, we have a little length and some options to be able to cover that,” Ventura said.

Carroll went 5-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 games (19 starts) with the White Sox in 2014. He failed to make the big-league roster this spring, but he went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts at Triple-A.

In the year between promotions, Carroll said, he had increased confidence and improved control.

”Having a year under my belt, it has meant a lot,“ Carroll said. ”I got to really focus and work on my pitches and compete at this level.

“It’s one thing when you can be successful at Triple-A. But to do it at the big league level, you have to be better with your stuff. I think I’ve become smarter dealing with hitters and being able to use the arsenal I have to better suit at this level.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 1-1, 3.33 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-1, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hector Noesi (0-2) entered Monday’s game with an ERA of 5.23 this season. He was slated to be the starting pitcher but less than one hour before the first pitch the game was postponed due to protests in the streets of Baltimore, and amid safety concerns, after the Friday morning funeral of Freddie Gray, who died while in city of Baltimore police custody, earlier this month.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (1-1, 3.33) was originally slated to start on Tuesday in Baltimore against the Orioles. But with the Monday game postponed due to protests in the streets of Baltimore, Hector Noesi -- who was slated to start Monday -- may get the nod on Tuesday.

--INF Micah Johnson made his big league debut April 6 and is hitting .262 in his first 42 at-bats with the White Sox. “How do you last until the ninth round?” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter, referring to the draft status of Johnson out of Indiana University in 2012 by the White Sox.

--INF Gordon Beckham was slated to start at shortstop on Monday before the game was postponed. He was going to give a night off to Alexei Ramirez, who is hitting .203. Beckham is hitting .333 in 18 at-bats over 14 games. “The versatility he brings us is great,” manager Robin Ventura said of Beckham.

--RHP David Robertson has three saves and has now allowed an earned run in eight innings. He is part of a strong bullpen for manager Robin Ventura. “We can mix and match. It is nice to have that,” Ventura said.

--RHP Daniel Webb was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. He was recalled Sunday to be the 26th man on the active roster for a doubleheader with the Royals. He was sent back down after the games.

--RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte. He might be ready to return in early May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I mean we’re definitely keeping tabs on it. If there’s anything to do, to go ahead and respond to it. But you know, it’s concerning to anybody, I think, any time it becomes a violent protest, everybody is on high alert and you’re trying to do what’s best for the game and the players.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, to ESPN.com, after Monday’s game was postponed less than an hour before the scheduled first pitch due to violence in the streets of Baltimore.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. Albers said he sustained the injury April 23 during a brawl with the Kansas City Royals. He is expected to be out until mid-May.

--RHP Javy Guerra (inflammation in his right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck