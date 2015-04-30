Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Micah Johnson stood in front of his locker late Wednesday afternoon searching for the right words to describe a day unlike anything he had seen in his baseball career.

The Chicago White Sox second baseman kept trying to give his thoughts on what playing a game in front of no fans felt like. He kept bringing up the same word in the brief conversation -- “weird.”

The Baltimore Orioles handed Chicago an 8-2 loss Wednesday, but everything seemed odd because there were no fans allowed at Oriole Park at Camden Yards due to safety concerns after several days of unrest in the city. There was rioting, looting and burning just two days before.

“It was weird,” Johnson said. “You can’t compare it to anything. It was definitely weird. It was quiet, there’s nothing going on. You hear everything. The atmosphere, it’s just not how baseball is (supposed) to be played.”

Starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija had a tough day, giving up six runs in the first inning, three on a Chris Davis homer. He said this game had kind of a spring training feel to it due to the lack of fans and the accompanying quiet.

He allowed eight runs (seven earned) in five innings, but the pitcher said he is not putting too much stock into the way his team played because of everything that went into day.

“There’s bigger things going on right now than baseball,” he said. “You’re watching what’s happening and you hope and pray for everyone’s safety and that everyone’s OK. But we also understand we have a job to do. It was just a different day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Friday -- Rays (RHP Alex Colome, season debut) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-2, 7.58 ERA), to be played in St. Petersburg, Fla.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija struggled from the start Wednesday after bringing in a 10-inning scoreless streak. The Orioles touched him up for six runs in the first and eight total (seven earned) in his five innings. He said he and his teammates are just going to put the closed-door game behind them and move on.

--RF Avisail Garcia extended his hitting streak to five with a 2-for-4 effort. He has reached base in 16 of his 17 games this season, giving the struggling Chicago lineup a boost on several occasions.

--1B Jose Abreu’s eight-game hitting streak ended Wednesday. He went 0-for-4 and also made a first-inning throwing error that helped the Orioles load the bases with no outs. Baltimore went on to score six runs in the inning. “Sometimes you have bad games like this,” he said through an interpreter. “You have to move on.”

--C Geovany Soto continues to struggle at the plate. He got the team’s lone RBI -- on a fifth-inning groundout -- but his average slipped to .136 after an 0-for-3 effort. Soto now is 1-for-17 over his past six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a weird day. I‘m not going to put too much into how we played today.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, after the White Sox’s 8-2 loss to the Orioles in an empty Camden Yards on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. Albers said he sustained the injury April 23 during a brawl with the Kansas City Royals. He is expected to be out until mid-May.

--RHP Javy Guerra (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte in late April. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck