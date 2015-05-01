Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- For Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale, Thursday’s start against the Minnesota Twins will be one to forget.

Sale lasted just three innings, allowing nine runs -- eight earned -- on nine hits and two walks while striking out four, taking the loss.

It matched Sale’s shortest start of his major league career, and is the quickest among non-rain-shortened starts. The nine runs allowed is the most allowed and the eight earned runs tied a career-high.

“I just stunk really,” Sale said. “Leaving pitches up, just was bad. Bad day, picked a bad day to be pretty bad too.”

Sale has dominated the Twins through the years, entering play Thursday with a 7-1 record and 2.37 ERA over 17 games -- including nine starts.

This season, Sale was 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA, including a win over the Twins in his debut on April 12 at U.S. Cellular Field.

“Just didn’t have the bite it usually has,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Sale’s offspeed stuff. “Maybe location, but also, we didn’t help him. We haven’t been as sharp defensively the last couple of days and anytime you’re going to give them opportunities, you’re putting a guy in a bind. It just has to be better.”

Sale said he couldn’t get anything going during his outing. He allowed one run apiece in the first and second innings before a seven-run third ended his night after just 73 pitches.

“I left changeups up, fastballs over the middle of the plate, just didn’t put guys away when I should have,” Sale said. “We never had a chance. Hitting is contagious and you give a team like that some energy and they’re going to roll with it. That’s what they did.”

Sale will look to get back on track in his next start May 6 against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-1, 6.65 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 1-2, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alexei Ramirez doubled in the first inning. It was the 200th double of his major league career. He also added a double in the ninth inning. His 61 career hits at Target Field rank second among all opposing players in its history (Miguel Cabrera, 66).

--RF Avisail Garcia singled to left in the second inning. Garcia has now hit safely in 17 of his 18 games this season.

--LHP Chris Sale allowed a career-high nine runs on nine hits and two walks over three innings, taking the loss and dropping to 2-1. The seven-run third inning was the most runs he’s allowed in a single inning at the Major League level. The loss snapped a personal four-game win streak against the Twins, dropping him to 7-2 against the club in his career.

--1B Jose Abreu had an RBI single in the third inning and has now hit safely in nine of the past 10 games. He has three doubles three homers and 13 RBIs over that span. Abreu has hit safely in all 10 of his career games played at Target Field and is a .361 career hitter in 22 games against Minnesota overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I gave up nine hits, there is no defending that. Walked a couple of guys. If there is anything, it was me being pretty darn bad. That’s it.” -- Whote Sox LHP Chris Sale, on his outing against the Twins on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. Albers said he sustained the injury April 23 during a brawl with the Kansas City Royals. He is expected to be out until mid-May.

--RHP Javy Guerra (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte in late April. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck