Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Chicago White Sox are going through one of those frustrating offensive spells where it seems nothing is falling.
Friday night against Minnesota Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson, the White Sox hit several balls hard, but when they did, it seemed like there was always a guy in a white uniform waiting for it.
“Those are frustrating things,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s difficult to win a game. You just have to push through and try and find some holes.”
The White Sox allowed just one run Friday as Jose Quintana was sharp. The Twins scored their lone run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, the kind of luck Chicago just isn’t getting.
Chicago’s best chance to score against Gibson came early when the White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the second inning. Catcher Tyler Flowers scalded one but right at shortstop Danny Santana, who started a 6-4-3 double play to extinguish the threat.
Flowers was up again in the ninth with two runners in scoring position against closer Glen Perkins, but the left-hander blew a 95-mph fastball by him for the final out.
“You keep grinding,” White Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche said. “No question, it’s frustrating for all of us. We’ve run into some pitchers the past couple of days that aren’t overpowering but seem to be really hitting their spots and making pitches when they need them.”
LaRoche was one of five players to get a hit on Friday (he had two), including one off Perkins in the ninth inning.
“The handful of pitches (Gibson) left up, we hit them hard,” he said. “Otherwise, he was spot on.”
Chicago has now scored four runs over the past three games total, all losses. The hope is that the White Sox can turn it around Saturday against Twins right-hander Ricky Nolasco, who has struggled in his year-plus with Minnesota.
“You continue to grind and push and do those things you have to do to win a game,” Ventura said. “There were some opportunities there for us to knock a few in and that’s going to happen. I think these guys know it’s going to turn for them.”
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost three
NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-2, 5.23 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 0-1, 18.00 ERA)
--LHP Jose Quintana took the loss Friday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks in seven innings of work. Quintana is 3-1 with a 1.81 ERA in his last seven starts against the Twins dating back to August of 2013.
--RF Avasail Garcia was 1-for-2 with a double, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Garcia is hitting .370 during his current hitting streak.
--3B Gordon Beckham singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. He is 2-for-3 as a pinch hitter this season.
--OF Adam Eaton did not play Friday due to illness. He is considered day-to-day.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “The (wild pitch) is just one of those you’d like to have back. But he pitched great. He got in a couple of binds but battled through it.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on LHP Jose Quintana, who took the loss Friday.
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. Albers said he sustained the injury April 23 during a brawl with the Kansas City Royals. He is expected to be out until mid-May.
--RHP Javy Guerra (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte in late April. He might be ready to return in early May.
--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.
LHP Chris Sale
RHP Jeff Samardzija
LHP Jose Quintana
LHP John Danks
RHP Hector Noesi
RHP David Robertson (closer)
RHP Jake Petricka
RHP Zach Putnam
LHP Carlos Rodon
LHP Zach Duke
LHP Dan Jennings
RHP Scott Carroll
Tyler Flowers
Geovany Soto
1B Jose Abreu
2B Micah Johnson
SS Alexei Ramirez
3B Conor Gillaspie
DH Adam LaRoche
INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio
INF Gordon Beckham
LF Melky Cabrera
CF Adam Eaton
RF Avisail Garcia
OF J.B. Shuck