Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The weather in the Twin Cities has been gorgeous for the Chicago White Sox’s four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Unfortunately for the Sox, the results -- and the health of several regulars -- has taken a turn for the worst.

Center fielder Adam Eaton missed his third consecutive game on Sunday with some sort of virus that was so bad, the club sent Eaton back to Chicago early to try and recover.

Chicago Tribune beatwriter Colleen Kane reported Eaton’s fever broke soon after he arrived at home and the club is hopeful Eaton can re-join the lineup when the Sox open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

“He wasn’t feeling well enough to play here, he made his way home yesterday,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We don’t have him available, so hopefully he can go home for a day or two and be ready to go Tuesday. I haven’t seen him in a couple days so I don’t know exactly how he’s feeling.”

Eaton is one of several White Sox that have felt under the weather despite pleasant conditions at Target Field.

Catcher Tyler Flowers has not played the past two games because of an illness. Designated hitter Adam LaRoche has also been feeling less than 100 percent, but has been able to play through it.

“Don’t get too close,” Ventura advised media on Sunday before entering the clubhouse. “It’s going around so be careful who you talk to.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-14

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 4.60 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 1-2, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Adam Eaton was sent back to Chicago with an illness following Saturday’s game. Eaton has missed the past three games but could return to the lineup on Tuesday against Detroit.

--C Tyler Flowers missed the game Sunday because of illness. He has not started the past two games, but did make a pinch-hitting appearance on Saturday.

--OF Tyler Colvin was signed by the club and assigned to Triple-A Charlotte.

--LHP John Danks took the loss on Saturday, allowing seven runs, three earned, on eight hits. Danks also threw a wild pitch, hit a batter and committed two errors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pretty awful. I set the tone; I didn’t give us a chance to win from the start. Falls all on me.” -- White Sox LHP John Danks, after Sunday’s 13-3 loss to the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adam Eaton (illness) was sent back to Chicago following the May 2 game. Eaton missed three games but could return to the lineup May 5.

--C Tyler Flowers (illness) did not start May 2 and 3, but did make a pinch-hitting appearance on May 2.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. Albers said he sustained the injury April 23 during a brawl with the Kansas City Royals. He is expected to be out until mid-May.

--RHP Javy Guerra (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte in late April. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck