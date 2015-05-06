Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox aren’t where they expected or wanted to be. That doesn’t mean they’re going to start making changes just for the sake of it.

In fact, that’s how Chicago general manager Rick Hahn thinks “you get yourself into trouble.”

“You start making things out of desperation, you start moving away from a good thought process, your reactionary thought process and you wind up perhaps doing more damage not for the short term but even the long term,” Hahn said. “While we’re looking at different alternatives internal or external in terms of making a move, this is the team we want out there right now.”

Chicago’s slow start has led to speculation that manager Robin Ventura might be a casualty if things don’t improve. Hahn didn’t want to answer that question before the White Sox’s 5-2 win over Detroit ended their five-game losing streak.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to sit here and say ‘This guy is getting sent to the minors’ or ‘That guy is getting traded’ or ‘This guy is going to be replaced,'” Hahn said “Anyone, whether it’s a player, a coach, a manager, a scout, a front office person, we’re all in this together. In times of adversity, I think it’s more important for us to pull together and reinforce what we’re doing as a unit than to say anything specific about any individual.”

It’s clear Hahn thinks the White Sox can still make something of this season.

“There’s a lot of history on both those sides, both from an offensive standpoint and from a starters’ standpoint,” Hahn said. “Once guys start getting back toward that level of performance, I think better days are ahead.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-1, 3.13 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-1, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija pitched seven innings and allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out seven. With runners on first and second and two outs in the seventh, Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler lined a ball off the right forearm under the elbow of Samardzija, who recovered to throw out Kinsler at first to end the inning. Manager Robin Ventura said Samardzija underwent an x-ray after the game though the right-hander seemed OK.

--OF Adam Eaton (illness) was back in the lineup after missing Chicago’s previous three games. He was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

--RHP Matt Albers (right pinkie) will be out six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery last week. Chicago general manager Rick Hahn said the bone wasn’t healing the right way, necessitating the surgery.

--DH Adam LaRoche went 0-for-2 but was credited with an RBI when he walked with the bases loaded in the third inning. LaRoche drove in a run for the first time since April 26 against Kansas City.

--INF Conor Gillaspie went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple in the third inning. Gillaspie had his ninth career triple, and is hitting .296 at home. “It was nice to get out there and win,” Gillaspie said.

--LHP Chris Sale is expected to start Wednesday for the White Sox. Sale will be coming off one of the worst starts of his career -- when he allowed nine runs in three innings on April 30 at Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just a good night for him. He picked us up big. The way last week’s gone, for him to go out and compete and give us that kind of performance, great. That’s what he was brought here to do and he did it and it was a big boost for us.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, of starter Jeff Samardzija, who allowed two runs in Tuesday’s win over the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (right forearm) was injured May 5. Samardzija underwent an x-ray after the game though the right-hander seemed OK.

--OF Adam Eaton (illness) was sent back to Chicago following the May 2 game. Eaton missed three games but was back in the lineup May 5.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. Albers said he sustained the injury April 23 during a brawl with the Kansas City Royals. He will be out six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery. Hahn said the bone wasn’t healing the right way, necessitating the surgery.

--C Tyler Flowers (illness) did not start May 2 and 3, but did make a pinch-hitting appearance on May 2. He was available off the bench May 5 but did not play.

--RHP Javy Guerra (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte in late April. He might be ready to return in early May.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck