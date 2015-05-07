Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- After dropping the appeal of his five-game suspension stemming from the brawl with the Kansas City Royals two weeks ago, Jeff Samardzija will be lighter in the wallet but could be richer in the experience of what it feels like to have a day job and your nights free.

While serving the suspension, the right-hander can use the team’s facilities before the game. However, he must be out of the ballpark before the start of the game.

“He’s already come in, gotten his work in, everything he needs to do,” manager Robin Ventura said of Samardzija nearly three hours before the start of Wednesday night’s game. “Now there are probably a lot of nice restaurants in Chicago he would like to frequent. There is a good chance people might see him somewhere tonight.”

The most significant aspect of the suspension is it leaves a void in the team’s rotation over the weekend -- a void that will be filled by rookie Carlos Rodon, who has made three relief appearances since being promoted to the major leagues on April 20.

“He’s doing well for a young guy coming up,” Ventura said of the highly touted prospect, “and I know it’s been a tough spot for him to be able to fill some innings for us, come in and get a lefty. Now, with this going on, he gets the chance to make a start for us. It’s a good spot for him.”

Ventura made it clear there is no plan for the 22-year-old to start beyond Saturday.

As for Samardzija, Ventura said the right-hander is fine after taking a liner off the forearm on Tuesday.

“He has a welt on it, but there’s nothing that’s going to keep him out once he comes back,” Ventura said. “From what I saw of him today, he looks well enough to eat tonight somewhere. It’s not going to stop him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 2-2, 3.91 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-2, 5.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija, who won Tuesday night’s series opener, dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension stemming from the brawl with the Royals two weeks ago and immediately began serving the penalty on Wednesday. Samardzija will be eligible to return and pitch on Monday when Chicago opens a three-game series in Milwaukee.

--LHP Carlos Rodon will make his first major league start on Saturday mainly because the White Sox needed another starter over the weekend because of the Jeff Samardzija suspension. The right-hander would have been slated to start on Sunday. Rodon has worked a total of 6 1/3 innings in three relief appearances and given up two runs on nine hits.

--LHP Chris Sale, who started Wednesday night, is expected to follow Jeff Samardzija’s lead and should begin serving his five-game suspension on Thursday. Sale, who also was suspended for his actions in the brawl with the Royals, would be eligible to pitch again Tuesday at Milwaukee.

--3B Conor Gillaspie certainly was one of the least likely members of the lineup to do it, but he went deep in the second inning on Wednesday to end the White Sox’s homerless drought at nine games. It was Gillaspie’s first of the season. He hit seven last season.

--RHP Javy Guerra (right shoulder inflammation), who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, was designated for assignment. He had begun a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on April 28.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed to come back like that late in the game. If we keep doing that, it’s going to be good for us. Let’s see what happens and continue to play hard.” -- White Sox RF Avisail Garcia, after Chicago scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth Wednesday to turn an almost certain defeat into a dramatic 7-6 comeback win over Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (sore right forearm) was injured May 5. Samardzija underwent an X-ray after the game, though he seemed OK. He began his five-game suspension May 6.

--C Tyler Flowers (illness) did not start May 2-3, but he made a pinch-hitting appearance May 2. He was available off the bench May 5 but did not play. He returned to the starting lineup May 6.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija (suspension)

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck