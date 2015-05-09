Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Left-handed pitcher Chris Sale began serving his five-game suspension on Thursday, but there is a growing concern among the Chicago White Sox brass whether all is right with him once he returns.

Sale has been ineffective in his last two starts, including Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers when he picked up a no-decision. Sale tied a career-high with five walks and struck out six when he gave up five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. In his previous start against Minnesota, Sale -- who will make his next start May 12 against the Brewers -- surrendered eight runs in three innings of work.

“We’ll go look at it on video and see if there’s something there that’s sticking out that is abnormal for him,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura, whose team was rained out Friday, with the game against the Cincinnati Reds rescheduled to be played Saturday as a doubleheader. “But there is a trust that is still there. You can tell by his velocity and his changeup that he’s still Chris Sale. There might be something that we can tweak and I‘m sure he and (pitching coach Don Cooper) will get in there and take a look at it.”

In five appearances this season, Sale has allowed 19 runs in 27.1 innings of work (5.93 ERA) -- a mark that is markedly worse than his career 2.88 ERA.

Following his latest outing, Sale said working out of his recent struggles remains a work in progress.

“You’re going to have good ones, you’re going to have bad ones,” Sale said after Wednesday’s no-decision -- a 7-6 win over the Tigers. “You’re going to have a few good ones in a row, you’re going to have a few bad ones in a row. I think the most important thing is just staying true to yourself and grinding it out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 2-3, 2.72 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-3, 6.75 ERA); Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 3-1, 5.22 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 0-0, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon is expected at some point to join the White Sox starting rotation after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte last month. White Sox manager Robin Ventura wouldn’t commit to that happening immediately -- even if Rodon’s first major league start on Saturday goes well. Rodon, who has worked exclusively as a middle reliever since he was called up, will start for the White Sox in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Ventura said Rodon won’t be on a pitch count and could be used six or seven innings against the Reds depending on how well he is pitching.

--DH Jose Abreu has been a pivotal part of a White Sox lineup that has struggled this season with production. As a way of keeping Abreu in the mix, manager Robin Ventura said Abreu could see time at third base when the White Sox travel to Milwaukee starting Monday. Abreu, who has seen time at first base when Adam LaRoche isn’t in Ventura’s defensive lineup, said on Friday that he would be open to playing third if it meant helping his team out. Abreu said Friday he has played 50 games at third base, “but it was a long time ago.” While Ventura said using Abreu at the hot corner could be a possibility, Abreu said the two haven’t discussed the option.

--OF Melky Cabrera not only played hero earlier this week -- slugging an eighth-inning three-run homer in a come-from-behind win over the Tigers, but he has been one of the White Sox most dangerous hitters of late. Cabrera is hitting .356 (21-of-59) with a home run, 10 RBIs and nine walks in his last 16 games. During that stretch, Cabrera has hit safely in 12 of those games while registering six multi-hit games.

--3B Conor Gillaspie (foot issue) would have missed Friday’s game with the Reds, sitting out for the second straight day. Gillapsie is expected to return to the White Sox lineup on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the end there’s nothing you can do about it; put that part out of your mind and just figure you gotta play. For us, the good news is you can add a 26th guy if you have a doubleheader so both teams will be able to have a guy. Nobody likes rainouts, especially this early -- especially as many as we’ve had. You don’t mind one maybe in August, but this might be a little overkill.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, talking about Friday’s rainout, which was rescheduled to be played as a doubleheader Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Conor Gillaspie (foot issue) would have missed the May 8, sitting out for the second straight day. He is expected to return May 9.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (sore right forearm) was injured May 5. Samardzija underwent an X-ray after the game, though he seemed OK. He began serving a five-game suspension May 6.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale (suspended)

RHP Jeff Samardzija (suspended)

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck