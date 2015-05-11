Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Now that Carlos Rodon has his first major league start out of the way, the question becomes one of timing.

It’s not whether the Chicago White Sox rookie left-handed pitcher and former No. 3 overall pick will join the White Sox starting rotation, but when. After Rodon was solid in his starting debut Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds when he pitched six strong innings and allowed a pair of runs, Rodon didn’t seem overly concerned with when his exact role with the White Sox would be defined.

Asked if he felt like his spot start while White Sox pitchers Chris Sale and Jeff Samardzija was an audition for things to come, Rodon insisted he’s just prepared to help the White Sox win however he can.

“I’ve always been a starter and I think (White Sox manager) Robin (Ventura) and Coop (pitching coach Don Cooper) understand that I‘m a starter,” Rodon said. “It’s just a transition. We’re just transitioning into it. ”This game (Rodon’s first start) is about the next day or tomorrow. You’re preparing for tomorrow after today and winning tomorrow.

“One day at a time.”

Ventura declined to comment Sunday on what role Rodon would fill with the White Sox, but said he won’t pitch again until next weekend in Oakland.

“He is a big strong kid, that stuff is obvious,” Ventura said. “You still have to protect against the urge or just running him up there for 200-something innings. That’s something to think about. It’s significant enough that you have that cross your mind.”

In his debut as a starter, Rodon demonstrated what awaits the White Sox when they deem he is ready to join the starting rotation permanently. He constantly threw in the mid-90s throughout his six innings of work topping out at 99 mph. once and hitting 98 twice.

He remained calm throughout his start -- an 8-2 White Sox win -- leaving Ventura to allow the rookie to simply go about his business.

“You let him pitch,” Ventura said. “We weren’t spending a whole lot of time trying to critique him right there -- just letting him pitch and throw it. It’s not like this kid came out of high school. He has a lot of a lot of appearances in big situations for an amateur. In spring training, you saw what he had and we’re just letting him pitch. He wasn’t shocked by it or wasn’t intimidated by it. He knows what to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-2, 4.38 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 1-4, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Robertson had been lights out in his role as the White Sox closer. Prior to blowing his first save of the season Sunday, Robertson strung together 12 scoreless innings in 12 games. Robertson’s role has been defined, unlike that of rookie Carlos Rodon, who made his first major league start on May 9 after working exclusively out of the bullpen after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte last month. Robertson, who has five saves this season, won’t allow himself to get wrapped up in the roles of others, choosing instead to focus on his own. “That’s something I don’t worry about and that’s something that’s going to work itself out. That’s not my call. I just pitch when I‘m asked to.”

--LHP John Danks was effective again at home Sunday, improving to 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field. As much of a workout as the White Sox bullpen has gotten this week, Danks was hoping for a quality outing to give Chicago’s relievers a break. He did that, throwing 118 pitches -- 76 that went for strikes -- in allowing only one run over six innings of work. ”I told (White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper) it was like that all the time,“ said Danks, who turned in his longest outing of the season. ”I like knowing it’s your game and you’re out there. Obviously performance dictates how long you’re in the game, but it was fun to be out there for a while.

--3B Gordon Beckham used a pink bat on Mother’s Day, a symbol used across Major League Baseball on Sunday in its ongoing fight against breast cancer. But after going 0-for-4 prior to driving in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, Beckham admitted after Sunday’s 4-3 victory that he wasn’t sure what to make sure of the pink bat prior to singling off of Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. “Mom was very fortunate today,” Beckham said. “I was about to throw that bat through a window, but that bat came through, so I get she’ll get a present from that bat.”

--RHP Javy Guerra was designated to Triple-A Charlotte effective May 6, the White Sox announced Sunday. Guerra was placed on the disabled list April 20 with inflammation in his right shoulder and posted a 17.18 ERA in four games while on a rehab assignment in Charlotte. Guerra appeared in three games for the White Sox this season, going 0-0 with 0.00 ERA (1 2/3 innings pitched).

--RHP Hector Noesi remains day-to-day after sustaining a contusion to the lower back Saturday after being struck by a Billy Hamilton line drive. Noesi said his back tightened up after being hit, which forced him out of the game. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Noesi likely could have pitched in a relief role in needed on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Luckily I was able to get just enough of it and get it over the infield’s head and get it in the outfield. Better lucky than good sometimes.” -- White Sox 3B Gordon Beckham, after a win over the Reds on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (sore right forearm) was injured May 5. Samardzija underwent an X-ray after the game, though he seemed OK. He began serving a five-game suspension May 6.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale (suspended)

RHP Jeff Samardzija (suspended)

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck