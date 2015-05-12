Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH
MILWAUKEE -- Adam Eaton continued to show progress Monday, swinging a big bat in the Chicago White Sox’s 10-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The center fielder/leadoff man came into the game batting .196, but he reached base in all five of his plate appearances and finished with four hits, including a double, to go along with two RBIs.
Looking to regain the form that led him to a .300 average a year ago, Eaton is spending plenty of time lately studying film with hitting coach Todd Steverson.
“It’s night and day between my swing now and what it was early last year,” Eaton said Monday afternoon. “Just getting back to that and staying consistent and building it up.”
He showed some improvement over the last few weeks, and he was batting .245 (13-for-53) with three doubles and six walks over his last 13 games, but manager Robin Ventura gave him a day off Sunday.
“I watched the game and tried to learn from the other guys, who played well,” Eaton said. “It was good to see.”
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-1, 5.93 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 5.46 ERA)
--LHP Chris Sale will return Tuesday from his five-game suspension and start for the White Sox when they take on the Brewers at Miller Park. Sale was suspended for his role in an on-field altercation between the White Sox and Royals on April 23.
--CF Adam Eaton tied a career high with four hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs in the White Sox’s 10-7 loss at Milwaukee. Eaton came into the game batting .196 on the season but was showing signs of improvement, as he was batting .245 (13-for-53) with three doubles and six walks over his last 13 games.
--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to eight games Monday, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. During his streak, Abreu is batting .344 with a home run and four RBIs. It is the longest hitting streak of the season for a White Sox player, matching his own eight-game streak from April 18-26.
--RHP Jeff Samardzija took a no-decision after giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings Monday. He was back after serving a five-game suspension related to a brawl with the Royals last month. In four road starts this season, Samardzija is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA. He also is 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 12 games, including six starts, at Miller Park. In 23 career games (nine starts) against the Brewers, he is 2-6 with a 4.80 ERA.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played poorly at the beginning of the game. The comeback’s great, I think that showed a lot of our lineup to battle back, get it back to (being) a game.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, after the White Sox overcame a 6-0 lead to tie the game 7-7, only to fall 10-8 to the Brewers on Monday.
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Jeff Samardzija (sore right forearm) was injured May 5. Samardzija underwent an X-ray after the game, though he seemed OK. He began serving a five-game suspension May 6. He returned to action May 11.
--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.
--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.
LHP Chris Sale
RHP Jeff Samardzija
LHP Jose Quintana
LHP John Danks
RHP Hector Noesi
RHP David Robertson (closer)
RHP Jake Petricka
RHP Zach Putnam
LHP Carlos Rodon
LHP Zach Duke
LHP Dan Jennings
RHP Scott Carroll
Tyler Flowers
Geovany Soto
1B Jose Abreu
2B Micah Johnson
SS Alexei Ramirez
3B Conor Gillaspie
DH Adam LaRoche
INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio
INF Gordon Beckham
LF Melky Cabrera
CF Adam Eaton
RF Avisail Garcia
OF J.B. Shuck