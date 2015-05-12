Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Adam Eaton continued to show progress Monday, swinging a big bat in the Chicago White Sox’s 10-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The center fielder/leadoff man came into the game batting .196, but he reached base in all five of his plate appearances and finished with four hits, including a double, to go along with two RBIs.

Looking to regain the form that led him to a .300 average a year ago, Eaton is spending plenty of time lately studying film with hitting coach Todd Steverson.

“It’s night and day between my swing now and what it was early last year,” Eaton said Monday afternoon. “Just getting back to that and staying consistent and building it up.”

He showed some improvement over the last few weeks, and he was batting .245 (13-for-53) with three doubles and six walks over his last 13 games, but manager Robin Ventura gave him a day off Sunday.

“I watched the game and tried to learn from the other guys, who played well,” Eaton said. “It was good to see.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-1, 5.93 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 5.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will return Tuesday from his five-game suspension and start for the White Sox when they take on the Brewers at Miller Park. Sale was suspended for his role in an on-field altercation between the White Sox and Royals on April 23.

--CF Adam Eaton tied a career high with four hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs in the White Sox’s 10-7 loss at Milwaukee. Eaton came into the game batting .196 on the season but was showing signs of improvement, as he was batting .245 (13-for-53) with three doubles and six walks over his last 13 games.

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to eight games Monday, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. During his streak, Abreu is batting .344 with a home run and four RBIs. It is the longest hitting streak of the season for a White Sox player, matching his own eight-game streak from April 18-26.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija took a no-decision after giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings Monday. He was back after serving a five-game suspension related to a brawl with the Royals last month. In four road starts this season, Samardzija is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA. He also is 0-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 12 games, including six starts, at Miller Park. In 23 career games (nine starts) against the Brewers, he is 2-6 with a 4.80 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played poorly at the beginning of the game. The comeback’s great, I think that showed a lot of our lineup to battle back, get it back to (being) a game.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, after the White Sox overcame a 6-0 lead to tie the game 7-7, only to fall 10-8 to the Brewers on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (sore right forearm) was injured May 5. Samardzija underwent an X-ray after the game, though he seemed OK. He began serving a five-game suspension May 6. He returned to action May 11.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck