Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- It won’t be every five days, it might not be for the rest of the season, but Carlos Rodon will join the Chicago White Sox starting rotation.

General manager Rich Hahn announced Tuesday that the 22-year-old left-hander will take the mound Friday when the White Sox open a weekend series at Oakland but said he won’t get the ball every five days as the team tries to manage his workload.

“We’ve mapped through the All-Star break what the plan tentatively will be,” Hahn said. “We are going to remain flexible and may have to make some alterations and there will be periods of breaks for him in this process.”

Hahn downplayed media speculation that the organization put a cap of 150 innings on Rodon, Chicago’s first-round selection in the 2014 draft.

“There is no magic number,” Hahn said. “None of us are going to sit here and say we have the key to developing pitchers. No team would be that arrogant to say they know a pitcher’s exact break point in terms of effectiveness.”

Rodon has appeared in four games for Chicago this season and allowed four earned runs in 12 1/3 innings of work. He made his first career start May 9, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in six innings of work.

“I think the exciting part now is he gets to use everything,” manager Robin Ventura said. “When he goes in there as a reliever, he’s just trying to get in and out as fast as he can. Now with that start, he’s able to use his changeup a little more and have a little more variety than just fastball-slider. I think command-wise, he’s going to be better with that.”

Selected third overall, Rodon appeared in nine games last season for three different affiliates and posted a 2.96 ERA in 24 1/3 innings of work.

He began the 2015 season with Triple-A Charlotte and was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts when he was called up on April 19.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-3, 5.03 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-3, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Rodon will begin “transitioning to the starting rotation,” general manager Rich Hahn said Tuesday. Rodon will start Friday when the White Sox open a weekend series in Oakland but won’t necessarily start every fifth day, Hahn said, as the team monitors the rookie’s workload. Rodon has appeared in four games for Chicago this season and allowed four earned runs in 12 1/3 innings of work. The White Sox first-round choice in last year’s draft made his first career start May 9, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in six innings of work.

--RHP Hector Noesi will move to the bullpen for the time being as the White Sox groom RHP Carlos Rodon to be a regular member of the starting rotation. Noesi has appeared in five games for Chicago this season, including four starts, and is 0-3 with a 5.94 ERA. Manager Robin Ventura and GM Rich Hahn said Chicago would still use Noesi to start games this season, but he’ll work exclusively in relief at least for the next few days.

--LHP Chris Sale bounced back from two rough starts to post career highs with 11 strikeouts in eight innings of work as the White Sox beat the Brewers, 4-2, Tuesday. Sale had surrendered 13 runs over his last 8 1/3 innings of work but held Milwaukee to just three hits and a walk to improve to 3-1 on the year. The 11 strikeouts were his highest total since retiring 13 on Aug. 30, 2014.

--RF Avisail Garcia had two hits Tuesday in Chicago’s 4-2 victory at Milwaukee. Garcia has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games and is batting .338 (24-71) with two doubles, one homer, seven RBIs and has scored 10 runs during that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He really had command of it. He had that slider that he really needed on some guys, this is a little more vintage of what you’d expect out of him.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, of LHP Chris Sale, who dominated the Brewers in a 4-2 White Sox victory Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Micah Johnson

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck