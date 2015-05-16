Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When Carlos Sanchez lost a spring training battle with Micah Johnson for the starting job at second base and was sent to Triple-A Charlotte after one big-league appearance, he didn’t get discouraged.

Instead, he went back to work. Sanchez hit .344 with two home runs and five stolen bases in 29 games for Charlotte and continued to play stellar defense.

Sanchez’s hard work paid off. One day after Johnson was optioned to Triple-A, Sanchez was recalled from Charlotte and started Friday night, going 1-for-4 in a 7-6 victory against the Oakland A‘s.

“I knew that I had a good spring training and I tried to transfer that to Triple-A when the team sent me down,” Sanchez said before the game through an interpreter. “I took it like something motivational for me, something good to try to be the best player possible I could be and try to develop all my skills. I‘m glad this opportunity came sooner than I was expecting. I was working hard and the results were good for me.”

Johnson hit .270 but struggled at times defensively.

“This is something for Micah to go down and work on,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Offensively he wasn’t overmatched or anything like that. You’re making adjustments as you go on the fly. It’s just something for him to go down and work on. I expect him to be back here at some point. It’s not like we’re not going to see him again. At this point, I think Carlos kind of puts some stability there and you go from there. Carlos has been playing well too.”

Sanchez made his major-league debut last season with the White Sox, playing 28 games and hitting .250 (25-for-100) with five doubles and five RBIs. He made one error in 122 chances.

“He can cover a lot of ground,” Ventura said. “He’s got good hands at second base. A switch hitter, smart player. ... He’s always had that reputation throughout our minor leagues as a guy who just knows how to play the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 1-3, 5.12 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-3, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon, making his second career start and first since joining the rotation, lasted just four innings Friday night and got a no-decision in a 7-6 victory against the Oakland A‘s. He gave up five runs on five hits, walked six and struck out one, doing an about face from his starting debut against Cincinnati on May 9. Rodon held the Reds to two runs on four hits over six innings, struck out eight and walked four, earning his first major-league win.

--DH Adam LaRoche went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in three runs Friday night in a 7-6 victory against Oakland. LaRoche extended his hitting streak to five games and has reached base safely in 12 straight games. He’s batting .333 (11-for-33) with 12 walks over his past 12 games.

--1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-3, scored two runs and was hit by a pitch twice Friday night in a 7-6 victory against Oakland. Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games and is batting .333 (13-for-39) over that stretch.

--2B Micah Johnson was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Charlotte. Johnson made 25 starts at second base and 27 appearances. He hit .270 but had just three RBIs and two extra-base hits, both doubles. He struck out 17 times in 83 plate appearances and walked five times. The White Sox want Johnson to hone his defensive skills while at Charlotte. 2B Carlos Sanchez was recalled Friday from Charlotte and started against Oakland.

--2B Carlos Sanchez was recalled Friday from Triple-A Charlotte and started against Oakland, going 1-for-4 in a 7-6 victory. He took the roster spot of 2B Micah Johnson, who was optioned to Charlotte on Thursday. Sanchez hit .344 with two home runs and five steals in 19 games for Charlotte.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve shown the game’s never really over. We’ve come back late in games. We stay on edge out there in the bullpen at all times.” -- RHP Zach Duke, after the White Sox rallied with five runs in the seventh inning to defeat Oakland 7-6 Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck