Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After making 16 starts for the Oakland A’s in the second half last season, White Sox right-hander Jeff Samardzija knew what to expect when he faced his former team Sunday at the O.co Coliseum.

“I have the utmost respect for those guys over there,” said Samardzija. “I’ve never seen a team play so hard every day out. They come to play, they’re professionals, and I loved being a part of it. So I knew I had to come in and have good stuff today and they were going to come at me. They swung at my heater early and I had to make some adjustments. They played hard, as I expected.”

Samardzija (3-2) held the A’s to three runs on eight hits over eight innings in a 7-3 victory against the A’s as the White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the series and won for the fifth straight time.

Samardzija went 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA for Oakland last season after being acquired on July 5 from the Chicago Cubs. The A’s traded him to the White Sox on Dec. 9 as part of a six-player deal.

Samardzija pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and didn’t give up any runs until the fourth when A’s rookie first baseman Max Muncy hit his first career home run, a two-run shot.

“Jeff was sharp,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He gave up a couple there but battled. I know it was a high pitch count, but he just seems to get a little bit better the deeper he goes in the games and the more pitches he throws. That’s the reason for giving him the eighth.”

Samardzija threw 120 pitches, 79 for strikes.

“He got better as he went on,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It seemed like early on he was throwing as many balls as he was strikes. Those elite pitchers, if you give them a breather and let them back into it, they get better. We’ve seen him here. He’s a guy who likes to take the ball and give the bullpen a rest on the days he pitches. Around the fifth, I thought we could get him out of there and the next thing you know he’s pitching the eighth. He’s impressive.”

--RHP Jeff Samardzija allowed three runs over eight innings in a 7-3 victory Sunday against the Oakland A‘s, one of his former teams. Samardzija struck out five, walked three and gave up eight hits. He made 16 starts for the A’s last season after coming to Oakland on July 5 from the Cubs in a trade. The A’s traded Samardzija to the White Sox on Dec. 9 as part of a six-player deal. Samardzija, who faced Oakland for the first time in his career, threw a season-high 120 pitches.

--1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 12 games Sunday, going 1-for-4 in a 7-3 victory against Oakland. Abreu drove in a run, walked and scored once. He’s batting .340 during his streak.

--RF Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 with his fourth home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot in a 7-3 victory against Oakland. Garcia has hit safely in 19 of his past 21 games and is batting .349 during that stretch. He’s had multiple hits in six of his past eight games.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday in a 7-3 victory against Oakland. He’s batting .349 during his streak.

--INF Emilio Bonifacio, a switch hitter, made his sixth start of the season Sunday and first at designated hitter, as regular DH Adam LaRoche was out of the lineup against A’s LHP Scott Kazmir. “Just a day off,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of LaRoche. “He’s been going after it pretty good. It’s a good time to get (Bonifacio) in there against a tough lefty.” Bonifacio, who made his first five starts at second base, went 1-for-4 and scored a run in a 7-3 victory against Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have the utmost respect for those guys over there. I’ve never seen a team play so hard every day out. They come to play, they’re professionals, and I loved being a part of it, so I knew I had to come in and have good stuff today and they were going to come at me. They swung at my heater early, and I had to make some adjustments. They played hard, as I expected.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, who allowed eight hits and three runs in his first career appearance against the A’s Sunday.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

