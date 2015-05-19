Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The obvious thing about the Chicago White Sox right now is all the winning.

Their 2-1 victory in 10 innings on Monday was their sixth straight, which extended their season high and is the first time they’ve won that many in a row since the 2013 season. Their manager, Robin Ventura, sees more than the wins. He sees what’s behind it and enjoys the view.

“It’s their confidence that comes out when you start playing like this, getting some guys on base and some hits that fall in there, and you score late and score early,” Ventura said, before watching his team rally to tie the game 1-1 in the sixth off Corey Kluber and then win it in the 10th off the Indians’ bullpen. “Offensively, you feel better about yourself, and guys are feeling it as far as the way the lineup is working and where they’re at.”

Self-assurance is the name of the game now. They came into the game off a 5-1 road trip to Milwaukee and Oakland that included their first sweep of the A’s in Oakland since 1997, and their win Monday pushed them past the .500 mark for the first time since June 4, 2014.

“We’re picking up momentum,” said left-handed ace Chris Sale, who allowed just one run in eight innings for a no-decision against the Indians. “I think we’re all starting to get confident. We’ve always believed in each other, but I think we’re starting to believe in ourselves. When we put that combination on the field, hey ... (Kluber‘s) the best pitcher in the game, and to come out and not be fazed by that, to keep grinding, to keep at it and win in the end, you can’t ask for much more than that.”

Ventura won’t ask for much more. He’s hesitant to change anything at this point.

“You just continue to let them play,” Ventura said. “Again, it’s their confidence that needs to be high. Mine’s going to be the same every day, regardless. You’re just picking and choosing who’s in there, or maybe some decisions that need to be made in the bullpen. But these are the guys (who) actually go out there, and they’re looking at pitches, swinging at strikes, doing the same stuff that we’re doing right now. But again, their confidence is quite a bit higher than it’s been earlier in the year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-1, 3.67 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 2-3, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (2-3, 4.39) carries a 1-2 record with a 2.08 ERA in his past four starts into an outing Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana has struck out 28 in his past 26 innings of work, which included a win in his most recent start May 13 at the Milwaukee Brewers. He went seven innings, struck out 10 and only allowed one run in that start. Quintana is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 12 career games against Cleveland, including a win while allowing just one unearned run in six innings April 15 in Chicago.

--LHP Chris Sale threw eight strong innings and took a no-decision in the White Sox’s 2-1 victory in 10 innings against the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Sale struck out eight, allowed four hits and walked two. He was taken off the hook for what would’ve been a tough-luck loss when CF Adam Eaton scored from third on a wild pitch to tie the game 1-1 with two outs in the sixth. “We grinded that one out,” Sale said. “The way we scored that run with Eaton making the heads-up play, that’s probably the definition of grinding right there.”

--2B Carlos Sanchez made another start at second base for the White Sox and drove in the game-winning run with a two-out double in the 10th inning of the White Sox’s 2-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sanchez, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on May 15, made the team out of spring training but was quickly optioned to Charlotte when LHP Chris Sale was ready to return from the 15-Day Disable List. “I was just looking for a good pitch to hit and I did,” Sanchez said. “It was a very exciting moment for me and it was the first time that I hit a walk-off hit. But the most important thing is that we won the game.”

--RF Avisail Garcia went 0-for-3 but drew a key walk to start the 10th inning of the White Sox’s 2-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Garcia, however, left the game with right knee inflammation and was replaced at first base by pinch-runner J.B. Shuck, who later scored the game-winning run from second base on a double by rookie 2B Carlos Sanchez. Afterward, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said they’ll get a better read on Garcia’s knee Tuesday. Ventura said the knee started to bother Garcia during the previous road trip in Oakland, but he didn’t leave the lineup until Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a very heady player. He just has a real knack for the game, the feel and he has savvy and all that stuff you like in a player.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, of 2B Carlos Sanchez, who made another start at second base for the White Sox and drove in the game-winning run with a two-out double in the 10th inning Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Avisail Garcia (inflammation in right knee) left the May 18 game. Manager Robin Ventura said the issue first flared up May 15-17 in Oakland and will be reassessed May 19.

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck