Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Carlos Rodon is doing his best to take every day as it comes.

Heading into his third major league start May 20 against Cleveland at U.S. Cellular Field-- and his second as a permanent fixture in the Chicago White Sox starting rotation -- the rookie left-handed pitcher won’t allow the newness of his responsibilities to stress him out.

Rodon gave up five runs and walked six in four innings in a no-decision on May 15 in Oakland. Now somewhat settled into his role as a starter, Rodon is ready to find a rhythm.

“I‘m getting more comfortable just being here every day,” Rodon said Tuesday.

With each start, Rodon -- who picked up his first major league win when he struck out eight and allowed two earned runs on May 9 against Cincinnati -- is trying to slow the game down as much as he can. He understands that given the 162-game duration of the season, it’s important to look at each day as its own entity.

Rodon has leaned on fellow White Sox starters Chris Sale and Jeff Samardzija for a little guidance, but knows he will gain even more knowledge with every start, learning from every time he takes the mound.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura used a stretch against Oakland last week when Rodon struggled to throw strikes as an example of the learning curve the 22-year-old faces as he moves forward.

“He’s been through a lot of different experiences and I know it hasn’t been at the big league level,” Ventura said. “But there’s been a lot put on him early on in his life so I think he has the stuff to deal with this. He can shake (adversity) off and get back to it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 0-0, 1.80 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 1-0, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu is the only player in baseball to register four streaks of at least 13-game hitting streaks over the past two seasons. He’s at it again. With a 1-for-4 night in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Indians, Abreu extended his current hit streak to 14 games. The string matches the 14-game streak Abreu put together in 2014, when he also had streaks of 21 and 18 games.

--LHP Jose Quintana wasn’t bad in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Indians. He just wasn’t good enough to beat Trevor Bauer. Yet on Tuesday, when Quintana yielded two earned runs on eight hits while striking out four, he suffered his first career loss to the Indians after three straight wins. Quintana has fallen on hard times of late, moving to 1-3 in his last five starts with a 2.18 ERA. “All of my starts, I try for a very good outing,” Quintana said. “But today was a tough game.”

--RHP Zach Putnam may have struck out the side in his only inning of work on Tuesday, but the home run he gave up to Cleveland 1B Brandon Moss left its mark. It not only provided the Indians a bit of breathing room, extending their lead to 3-1, but it also snapped a streak of four games Putnam had gone without giving up a run. In that time, Putnam had worked five scoreless innings. Yet even after surrendering the solo shot with one out in the eighth, Putnam rebounded and struck out the next two hitters he faced.

--RF Avisail Garcia wasn’t overly worried when he experienced a bit of inflammation in his right knee that forced him to leave the White Sox May 18 game against Cleveland. After getting cleared to play on Tuesday, Garcia drove in Chicago’s lone run with a fourth-inning single -- the only run allowed by Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer. Garcia is now hitting .429 with eight RBIs in his last seven games and has reached base safely in 20 of his last 23 games. He finished 1-4 Tuesday, struggling like many of his teammates to solve Bauer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Indians RHP Trevor Bauer) was in absolute control of his pitches. He had a very good night today.” -- White Sox LF Melky Cabrera, after a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck