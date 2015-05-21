Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jose Abreu waited until his last at-bat on Wednesday but he managed to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

Abreu’s ninth-inning single game him a .352 average (19-of-58) in that span.

With Abreu’s run has coincidentally come a rise in the White Sox fortunes. Chicago has won eight of its last 12 games dating back to April 27, including a recent season-high six-game winning streak.

“I‘m proud of all the good results we have been getting the last few weeks, but we have to keep working,” Abreu said through a translator prior to the start of game three of a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians.

“We have to do more things to become a better team. We have enough room right now to continue getting better and we have to continue to work because I think we have all the elements, all the players to compete and compete beyond 162 games.”

Abreu is now hitting .293 with six home runs and 22 RBIs.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura figures there’s still more to come.

“I think there is more there, I think he is a good hitter and I think he will have a fine year,” Ventura said. “I know he cares and works hard and all of that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-1, 4.06 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-3, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon had no decision as he left after six innings with the score tied. He allowed one run, four hits, five walks and struck out four in his third start of the season. “Not great, not bad -- just in between,” Rodon said of his outing. “It’s tough with five walks, but two good double plays turned by that tandem right there -- one of the best in baseball, I think. That was impressive, but lead-off walks hurt.”

--1B Jose Abreu hit safely in 17 of 18 games against Cleveland and extended his current hitting streak to 15 games with a ninth-inning base hit. It’s the fourth time he’s had a hitting streak of 14 games or more since 2014. “I‘m proud of all the good results we have been getting the last few weeks, but we have to keep working,” Abreu said through a translator on Wednesday. He hit .352 in his current streak.

--LHP Dan Jennings fell to 0-2 after officially working one-third of an inning in the seventh and allowing three runs and two hits. He has allowed 11 runs over his last six appearances (5 1/3 innings) after allowing just three runs in his previous 10 (11 2/3 innings).

--RF Avisail Garcia was 0-for-3 on Wednesday but still has had six multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games and has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games since April 22.

--CF Adam Eaton hit his first homer of the season and first since April 12, 2014 against Cleveland -- a span of 573 at-bats and 143 games. He went 1-for-4 to extend his current hitting streak to nine games. Eaton is 14-for-40 in that span.

--LHP John Danks (2-3, 4.66 ERA) needs 13 strikeouts to reach 1,000 for his career as he takes the mount for his eighth start of the season on Thursday. It will be his fourth at home and third of the year against the Indians. In his last outing against the A‘s, he allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings just one hit from the second through the seventh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not great, not bad -- just in between. It’s tough with five walks, but two good double plays turned by that tandem right there -- one of the best in baseball, I think. That was impressive, but leadoff walks hurt.” -- LHP Carlos Rodon, of his outing Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Albers (broken right pinky) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He underwent surgery in late April, and he will be out until mid- to late June.

--RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

RHP Hector Noesi

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Carlos Rodon

LHP Zach Duke

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF J.B. Shuck